South Africa’s most-watched TikTok news creator dropped his reaction to General Mkhwanazi’s appointment heading a powerful new national crime-fighting task team

The general will keep his KZN Police Commissioner post while taking on full national responsibility for tackling organised crime syndicates across South Africa

South Africans flooded social media with support for Mkhwanazi, but some prominent voices argue his new role does not go nearly far enough

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South Africa’s most-watched TikTok news voice, CoolStoryBru reacted to Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s appointment to lead a national organised crime task team.

CoolStoryBru shares his thoughts on the new role of General Mkhwanazi. Images: @coolstorybru

Source: TikTok

The man who had KwaZulu-Natal criminals looking over their shoulders now has the whole country covered. Mkhwanazi was handpicked by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola for the new role. The announcement came at the opening of a forensic science laboratory in Mayville, Durban. Mkhwanazi keeps his post as KZN Police Commissioner while also taking on the national mandate.

The man Mzansi already trusted

Mkhwanazi has built a reputation for integrity that most police officials can only dream about. That reputation was cemented on 6 July 2025 when he shook every corridor of power. He accused high-ranking police officials and politicians of aiding criminal syndicates across the country. Among those he named were the since-suspended police minister, Senzo Mchunu, and Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya.

Those explosive claims eventually led to the Madlanga commission of inquiry being established. Mkhwanazi put his career and his life on the line and did not blink once. That is the context CoolStoryBru brought to his TikTok clip posted on 17 April 2026. He reminded his audience that this appointment is not just another bureaucratic reshuffle in government.

What the task team actually looks like

The new national task team will be funded through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account, which is fitting. Criminals will essentially be paying for the very unit that is hunting them down. Mkhwanazi will personally vet and select members from across the country for the team. The operation carries an estimated budget of R1 billion and targets organised crime in every form.

A key early target is the so-called Big Five cartel, which Mkhwanazi described in serious terms. Their plan was never ordinary crime but a full takeover of government structures entirely, according to Mkhwanazi.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the news

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@stormy commented:

“I don’t know how many times I've listened to this clip.🥰 This is music to my ears.❤️”

@Richard noted:

“God is good, and He will protect him all the way. Amen.”

@Leann said:

“That's our police commissioner and future national commissioner. ❤️”

@Bandile Msibi wrote:

“I so wish we could make a day of prayer for him and the team that will be working with him. Can we please make it happen? 🙏🏽”

@Xolani commented:

“My brother Nhlanhla, God is protecting you, make this country a better place.”

@user3985586613407 said:

“The Almighty God protects Mkhwanazi. I'm blessed with that brilliant man.”

General Nhlanhla Mkhwananzi. Image: Per-Anders Peterrsson

Source: Getty Images

More about Mkhwanazi

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is going to focus his attention on the rest of the country.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi discussed the funding mechanisms for the National Organised Task Team, which he is expected to spearhead.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has captured South Africa’s attention during the July 6 briefing, as well as through his testimony at the Madlanga Commission and the ad hoc committee.

Source: Briefly News