General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has captured South Africa’s attention during the July 6 briefing, as well as through his testimony at the Madlanga Commission and the Ad hoc committee

The seasoned SAPS general returned to the spotlight after alleging widespread corruption within policing, state security and the judiciary

His claims have reignited debate over accountability and political interference in law enforcement agencies and have made him a beloved figure among ordinary South Africans

Briefly News takes a closer look at his career as the reason why Mkhwanazi remains one of the most talked about SA figures in recent history

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General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's revelations about corruption in the policing system have thrust him into the national spotlight. Images: Deaan Vivier/ Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU- NATAL — Now that the Ad hoc committee has wrapped up and the Madlanga Commission is on hiatus, some South Africans may be experiencing a bit of “Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi withdrawal.”

Here’s a closer look at the man who has recently gripped national attention, largely for his role in exposing corruption on a scale many say hasn’t been seen since the Zondo Commission and the era of the Jackie Selebi saga.

The fiercely private general keeps his personal life out of the public eye, so the focus remains on his long career in SAPS and on the moments that have recently thrust him into the national spotlight.

Who is General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi?

Even before the infamous July 6 briefing, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had already drawn attention, mostly for his no-nonsense approach to policing. Widely described as a highly respected officer, he has earned the admiration of many ordinary South Africans.

Born in Edendale on 5 February 1973, Nhlanhla ‘Lucky’ Sibusiso Mkhwanazi joined the police force in 1993. Known for his extensive experience in policing, intelligence and leadership, he rose through the ranks to become a Lieutenant-General. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a disciplined and operationally focused officer, often trusted to handle complex and high-stakes situations.

He holds multiple qualifications, including a National Diploma in South African Special Forces Operations, a National Diploma in Police Administration, a B-Tech in Policing and a BA in Policing.

Career progression

In 2005, he was appointed head of the Special Task Force, a recognition of his exceptional performance and operational expertise. The elite unit oversees highly specialised SAPS divisions, including the National Air Wing and the National Intervention Unit, and is responsible for advanced tactical training. It is widely regarded as the SAPS’s top-tier operational unit, and leading it requires a rare mix of skill, intelligence and strategic command.

In October 2011, former president Jacob Zuma appointed him as acting national police commissioner. He stepped into the role following the suspension and eventual dismissal of Bheki Cele over the controversial R1.78 billion police headquarters lease deal.

He served in the acting role into 2012, before Zuma appointed Riah Phiyega as the new national commissioner in June of that year.

A career shaped by high-stakes policing

Long before his recent resurgence, Mkhwanazi had already made headlines during his stint as acting police commissioner when he suspended former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, a close ally of then-president Zuma.

At the time, many expected him to shield Mdluli. Instead, at just 38 years old, he pushed ahead with the suspension despite immense pressure. The move ultimately cost him his position, and he faded from the spotlight for several years.

Mdluli was later sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping, assault and intimidation, a development that many saw as vindicating Mkhwanazi’s stance.

His ability to operate across both intelligence and visible policing environments has since cemented his reputation as a well-rounded and formidable figure within SAPS, someone who understands both the tactical and strategic demands of law enforcement.

Renewed spotlight: The infamous July 6 briefing

Mkhwanazi returned to the national spotlight after knocking the lid off what he described as corruption within South Africa’s policing, state security system and judiciary.

On 6 July 2025, Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations against high-ranking police officials and politicians, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, SAPS deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and members of the judiciary.

He accused them of aiding criminal syndicates, interfering in investigations and obstructing justice.

On 14 July 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations and placed Mchunu on special leave. Hearings of the Madlanga Commission began on 17 September 2025, capturing national attention and laying bare allegations of corruption within policing structures.

It marked a rare moment in South Africa’s democracy, when a senior police officer publicly accused a sitting cabinet minister, particularly one responsible for policing, of links to criminal networks.

His contributions have drawn comparisons to the far-reaching impact of the Zondo Commission, which exposed state capture, as well as scandals associated with police leadership during the time of Jackie Selebi.

While he has largely appeared as a witness and senior insider, the weight of his statements has resonated widely. Ordinary citizens as well as politicians have thrown their support behind him, reigniting debates around accountability, institutional reform and political interference in policing.

Criticism and controversy

Mkhwanazi’s career has not been without criticism. Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has repeatedly accused him of using heavy-handed tactics in policing, as well as making claims about alleged links to criminal elements and questionable procurement dealings.

Mkhwanazi has dismissed these allegations, describing them as baseless attacks. He has also defended the use of force by his officers, insisting they do not target individuals unlawfully but respond when threatened.

He has further faced scrutiny over incidents involving police units in KwaZulu-Natal, including allegations of excessive force. In 2023, he was also accused of interfering in the arrest of a senior Department of Correctional Services official in Richards Bay, though he was later cleared of wrongdoing.

Notable quotes (and why they stick)

Part of Mkhwanazi’s impact comes from how he speaks, direct, blunt and often unfiltered. Some of his remarks during the Madlanga Commission and ad hoc committee appearances have lingered in the public mind:

“We are in combat mode. I am taking on the criminals directly.”

“Angimnyonyobeli umuntu eside-ini, ngimqonda ngqo” (I don’t sneak up on a man, I face him head-on).

“We will all die; no one lives forever. It just depends on how you die.”

“There will never be peace between a police officer and a criminal.”

“To forgive criminals is up to God; to send them to Him is up to me.”

“I will die for this badge. I will fight this fight until the end, whatever the end is.”

Mkhwanazi remains top cop in KZN

In related news, Mkhwanazi remains a central figure in South Africa’s policing landscape. His contract as KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial police commissioner has been renewed, securing him another five-year term. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli confirmed the development, signalling continued confidence in his leadership at a time when policing and accountability remain firmly in the national spotlight.

Lieutenant- General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi with the SAPS top brass and Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that public calls have increased for the president to appoint General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as acting national police commissioner after charges against Fannie Masemola. Former EFF spokesperson and radio presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has urged Ramaphosa to appoint Mkhwanazi as acting national commissioner. His sentiments are echoed by many South Africans who believe Mkhwanazi is the right man to head policing in SA.

Source: Briefly News