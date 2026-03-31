The president of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, revealed that there is evidence linking the police to gun violence in the Western Cape

The province, particularly the Cape Flats, has experienced a high number of violent shooting incidents recently

South Africans slammed McKenzie and accused him of lying about the gun violence and Joslin Smith’s case

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Gayton McKenzie blames the police for gun violence in Cape Town. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie alleged that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is at fault for the high number of deaths related to gun violence. He added that the party is preparing evidence to present before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

McKenzie said in an interview with SABC News on 30 March 2026 that the PA has evidence that shows that police-issued firearms are behind a disproportionate amount of gun-related incidents in the Cape Flats.

McKenzie accuses SAPS of gun violence

McKenzie also denied allegations C-Max Prison inmate Jermaine Prim made about him during a recent interview. Prim said that McKenzie was a proxy of the Big Five cartel, which was discussed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. McKenzie said that PA member Liam Jacobs is preparing evidence to present to the Commission.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is expected to deploy 800 soldiers to the Cape Flats from 1 April to support police operations in the gang-infested Cape Flats. The deployment came after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide deployment in crime hotspots in the country. However, experts noted that the deployment could be a temporary solution.

Gayton McKenzie blamed the police for the violence in the Cape Flats. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans share their views

The comment section was abuzz with comments criticising McKenzie and his alleged knowledge.

Natasha Ntlangwini said:

“There he goes again with a lie. Where is Joslin, Gayton?”

Mthandeni Koyana remarked:

“The Madlanga Commission must go on for a very long time. It must be like a TV show that plays on our screens Monday to Friday. The arrests must not stop, because if we are a serious country, we have to admit that there is too much to uncover.”

ManofQuails took the journalist who interviewed McKenzie to task.

“I am sorry, but why didn’t you seriously interrogate this point and claim as he claims he knows of a serious issue affecting citizens in the Western Cape. This grift plus his other incendiary claims and actions need to be called out rather than let his grift stand.”

Mokone waga Ngwato said:

“They want to bring to the Madlanga Commission some nonsense evidence as they did with that Kenny investigation about his KT Molefe visit.”

Horsepower was unimpressed.

“He also claimed he had evidence that Joslin Smith is alive and he knows where she is.”

Gayton McKenzie willing to resign over Jermaine Prim allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie dismissed the allegations against him. He said that he was willing to resign if suspended following the allegations.

McKenzie was accused of being involved in the drug trade and working for murder-accused businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe. He said that if Ramaphosa recalled him, he would graciously resign.

Source: Briefly News