Jermaine Prim made daming allegations against the Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie during an exclusive with eNCA

Prim, who is incarcerated at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, discussed why McKenzie was allegedly angry with him

The convicted fraudster also discussed the Big 5 cartel operating in the country, claiming that he knew who the members were

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Jermaine Prim claimed that alleged Big 5 cartel member Katiso Molefe supplied Gayton McKenzie with drugs. Image: Popompo Elon Mogale (Facebook)/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Jermaine Prim has sensationally claimed that Gayton McKenzie was involved in the drug trade and was supplied by Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Prim, who is incarcerated at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, made the claims during an interview with eNCA. He reached out to eNCA after a letter he submitted to a Member of Parliament was read out during Ad Hoc Committee proceedings.

In Prim’s letter, he made allegations about conversations he had with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in prison, as well as claims about McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

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Prim claims McKenzie sent him two cellphones in prison

During his interview with Heidi Giokos, which was aired on Saturday, 28 March 2026, Prim said that he met McKenzie through a mutual friend in 2012, and they reconnected in 2020 when he (Prim) was already in jail. Prim was arrested on charges of fraud and car theft. He was recently convicted of fraud.

The inmate also claimed that the now Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture sent him two phones while in prison, so that he could run a social media campaign for the PA in a Riverlea by-election. He also claimed that he invested a lot of his own money, which McKenzie was supposed to pay him back, but the minister was not forthcoming, which led to a dispute between them.

Prim claims McKenzie was responsible for him being in C-Max

The convicted fraudster also told Giokos that he ended up in C-Max because McKenzie ensured he was put there. Prim claimed that he had a recording implicating the PA leader in the drug trade, which he shared in some WhatsApp groups. He said that after this, McKenzie threatened to ensure he was locked up in C-Max if he continued doing so.

“He put me in C-Max to try and silence me,” Prim claimed.

Prim namedrops Katiso Molefe

He also alleged that McKenzie transported drugs to Cape Town and was supplied by Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe. Molefe is allegedly a member of the Big 5 cartel operating in the country. Prim said this explained why PA Deputy Leader, Kenny Kunene, was at Molefe’s house when he was arrested.

He stated that while chatting to Matlala in prison about his issues with McKenzie, Cat warned him that the PA leader received drugs from Molefe, and it would not end well for him (Prim) if he continued making allegations against the minister.

Prim also claimed to know who the members of the Big 5 were but said he could not mention their names because of ongoing police investigations. He admitted, however, that McKenzie was associated with them.

“I can tell you that Gayton is definitely a proxy of the Big 5,” he stated.

Other stories about Prim

Briefly News has reported on several articles about Prim and the allegations he made in his letter to the MP.

Prim claimed that Cat Matlala told him he had delivered couches to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Ashley Sauls slammed Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee over Prim's letter, which was produced by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The Patriotic Alliance has responded to allegations that McKenzie had links to the drug trade.

Source: Briefly News