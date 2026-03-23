Cat Matlala Allegedly Delivered Dollar Couches to Phala Phala Farm: Ex-Cell Mate
- Attempted murder accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matala has been linked to the Phala Phala saga
- KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared a letter Matlala’s ex- cellmate wrote
- The letter contains details of how Matlala allegedly has ties to the Phala Phala farm
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— Attempted murder-accused and alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala allegedly bragged about delivering the couches, which contained foreign currency, at Phala Phala Farm in Limpopo. This is according to Matlala’s former cell-mate.
KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared a letter that was authored by Jermaine Prim, who reportedly shared a cell with Matlala during his incarceration at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane. Matlala was transferred to Ebhongweni Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
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Matlala brags about Phala Phala
MDN NEWS shared a screenshot of a portion of the letter on its @MDNNewss X account. In the letter, Prim alleged that Matlala told him that controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela was his friend. He added that Matlala insisted that Maumela was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew, despite Ramaphosa denying that Maumela was related to him. Maumela has also been in the spotlight after he was linked to the looting of Thembisa Hospital.
Matlala also allegedly said that he was involved in the Thembisa Hospital looting. Prim added that Matlala told him that he was close to Ramaphosa and delivered the couches with $580,000 (about R10-11 million at that time). However, Mkhwanazi emphasised that the contents of the eight-page letter are unverified hearsay and require investigation.
Read the tweet on X here:
Mkhwanazi also raised concerns about safety at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. He observed that Matlala had a close relationship with the head of the facility, enabling him to have access to a cellphone.
South Africans taken aback
The allegations that Matlala was involved in the Phala Phala saga shook netizens.
Palestine asked:
“The sofas were a gift? From who? What if Ramaphosa was trapped?”
Tapera ES was worried:
“Now with the President involved, I am sure National Commissioner Fannie Masemola will not be allowed to renew General Mkhwanazi’s term of office.”
Khothipani asked:
“Where did they collect the money from?”
Amohelang said:
“That time, our president was nonchalant about this. He just doesn’t care.”
X-tertainment remarked:
“Ramaphosa must join Cat in prison.”
Uyiphiwo Mdinsila mused:
“A handwritten letter from a prison cell is doing more for accountability than years of official probes. If Prim’s details are as credible as General Mkhwanazi says, the Big Five cartel isn’t just in the streets. It’s in the state.”
Cat Matlala allegedly paid the wrong Cele
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi detailed how Matlala mistakenly paid the wrong man when he allegedly intended to pay former Police Minister Bheki Cele. Mkhwanazi testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament.
Mkhwanazi explained why he thought that Matlala had paid Cele. He revealed that Matlala had another man saved under a clan name for Cele, to whom he sent money.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za