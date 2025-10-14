President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about businessman Hangwani Maumela when he appeared before the National Council of Provinces

His appearance came after a video of him standing outside of Maumela's house surfaced, fuelling speculations of a family relationship with him

Ramaphosa defended himself and denied having any personal relationship with Maumela, who was his ex-wife's nephew

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions about Hangwani Maumela. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — President Cyril Ramaphosa defended himself on 14 October 2025 in Parliament, Western Cape, against allegations that he had a relationship with corruption-accused businessman Hangwani Maumela.

Ramaphosa appeared before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sitting and discussed his relationship with Hangwani Maumela, the businessman who is under the microscope for allegedly looting the Tembisa Hospital.

Ramaphosa said that his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, explained his relationship. Nevertheless, he explained. He said that 47 years ago, he married Maumela's father's sister, who is his aunt. The couple divorced four years later. He said he responded to Democratic Alliance president John Steenhuisen's questions and said that he did not know him.

"I did not know him, because I had never encountered him. I had never seen him, and what was the gospel truth," he said.

Ramaphosa said that he passed the house that identifies as Maumela's house in 2023. He said his convoy drove past that house and was with the then special advisor Jomo Sibiya. Sibiya joined him for his daily 10-kilometre walk. He said he saw the house was under construction and asked who it was, commenting that it was a massive house. T-Bo Touch then stopped him and took a picture of him. Ramaphosa denied that he visited Maumela's home regularly.

