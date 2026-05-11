President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address the Nation Following Constitutional Court’s Phala Phala Ruling
GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation following the Constitutional Court’s judgment regarding the Phala Phala saga.
The president will address the nation at 8 om on 11 May 2026 after the court ruled that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the theft of foreign currency at the president’s game farm in Limpopo.
The report, led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that there was prima facie evidence that President Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office in relation to covering up the theft.
African National Congress members meet with National Assembly Speaker
Ramaphosa’s address comes hours after African National Congress (ANC) officials met with National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to discuss the Phala Phala saga.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Advocate Ngcukaitobi, who represented the president at the Constitutional Court, reportedly briefed the party on legal avenues available following the judgment. The president’s address also comes after the Speaker confirmed that she was setting into motion the establishment of an Impeachment Committee.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za