Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address the Nation Following Constitutional Court’s Phala Phala Ruling
Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address the Nation Following Constitutional Court’s Phala Phala Ruling

by  Byron Pillay
1 min read

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation following the Constitutional Court’s judgment regarding the Phala Phala saga.

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation following the Constitutional Court's Phala Phala ruling. Image: Jemal Countes
Source: Getty Images

The president will address the nation at 8 om on 11 May 2026 after the court ruled that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the theft of foreign currency at the president’s game farm in Limpopo.

The report, led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that there was prima facie evidence that President Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office in relation to covering up the theft.

African National Congress members meet with National Assembly Speaker

Ramaphosa’s address comes hours after African National Congress (ANC) officials met with National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to discuss the Phala Phala saga.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Advocate Ngcukaitobi, who represented the president at the Constitutional Court, reportedly briefed the party on legal avenues available following the judgment. The president’s address also comes after the Speaker confirmed that she was setting into motion the establishment of an Impeachment Committee.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
SA CourtANC - African National CongressCyril Ramaphosa
Hot:
Theodore Barrett Sydney Sweeney Marli van Breda Miles Raney Dudu Myeni