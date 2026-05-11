GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation following the Constitutional Court’s judgment regarding the Phala Phala saga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation following the Constitutional Court's Phala Phala ruling. Image: Jemal Countes

Source: Getty Images

The president will address the nation at 8 om on 11 May 2026 after the court ruled that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the theft of foreign currency at the president’s game farm in Limpopo.

The report, led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that there was prima facie evidence that President Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office in relation to covering up the theft.

African National Congress members meet with National Assembly Speaker

Ramaphosa’s address comes hours after African National Congress (ANC) officials met with National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to discuss the Phala Phala saga.

Advocate Ngcukaitobi, who represented the president at the Constitutional Court, reportedly briefed the party on legal avenues available following the judgment. The president’s address also comes after the Speaker confirmed that she was setting into motion the establishment of an Impeachment Committee.

Source: Briefly News