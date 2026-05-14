The African National Congress’s (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) met to discuss the Constitutional Court's recent ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa was not present at the meeting, as he was the subject of the discussions that were taking place

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the NEC's resolution regarding the president and the Phala Phala report

The ANC's NEC is rallying behind President Cyril Ramaphosa following his decision to take the Phala Phala report on review. Image: @MbalulaFikile (X)/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - The African National Congress’s (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to take the Section 89 independent panel’s report on review.

The President made the announcement during an address to the nation on 11 May 2026, where he discussed the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected the report into the theft of foreign currency at the president’s game farm in Limpopo.

The report found that there was prima facie evidence that President Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office in relation to covering up the theft of foreign currency at his farm in 2010.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Constitutional Court made a ruling regarding the National Assembly's handling of the report into Phala Phala. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

NEC rallies behind Ramaphosa’s decision

The president’s decision has now received the backing of the ANC’s NEC, which resolved to rally behind him. The NEC convened a special meeting in the Western Cape on 13 May 2026 to discuss the court’s ruling and discuss the way forward.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NEC meeting, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the president addressed the nation before the NEC met to ensure stability. He also discussed the numerous calls being made for Ramaphosa to step down.

“It was important as a sitting President of the country that he make a public statement with regard to that, because in terms of the judgment, there is nothing that says he must resign as the President of the country. So, it’s not a procedural issue that will be discussed,” he said.

Ramaphosa was not present at the meeting, as he was the subject of the meeting.

Other stories about the ConCourt ruling

Briefly News has covered several articles about the aftermath of the ruling, as several politcians weighed in on the judgment.

South Africans debate the NEC’s decision

Social media users were left divided as they debated the NEC’s decision. Some agree with the stance, while others criticised the party for protecting the president.

@Evanskgasane asked:

“But do you guys think normal people can throw their President under the bus for doing nothing wrong? The opposition parties are making the ANC more united than ever. The EFF, in particular, is restoring the ANC back to the people. Check how people were worried about Ramaphosa.”

@teighdaking stated:

“Of course. And we'll close ranks on our democracy on 4 November 2026. It sounds fair to me.”

@AzaniaIzweLethu said:

“I did say that anyone expecting the ANC NEC to pronounce against Ramaphosa is a fool. That meeting didn’t discuss the ConCourt judgement, but it was discussing MP’s who will form part of the Impeachment Committee. They don’t want another NDZ when it’s time to vote.”

@Slaaa746571 added:

“Phala Phala took the ANC to below 50% in the 2024 vote, and in the 2026 Local Government Election, don’t be surprised to see them below 40% vote. Phala Phala is in full mode.”

@SiyaWakheYedwa claimed:

“The ANC doesn't learn from its past mistakes. Beginning with the recall of Mbeki, the expulsion of Malema, defending Zuma on rape charges and Nkandla. Now this simple thing? This will come to haunt them like many other mistakes they've made and failed to learn from them.”

@_officialMoss said:

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong that this President has done. He’s getting all the criminals and cartels behind bars. Please, Vuyo Zungula needs a life and should get one, because his life is about Phala Phala. His political career is about Phala Phala. Too personal from Vuyo.”

@ZNxarhuni asked:

“Was there even a need for this NEC Meeting? They should have just released a press statement, as Ramaphosa already decided on behalf of the party with his top six.”

@ThembaMhlophe stated:

“As they should. It would be stupid for any political party to let its opposition dictate to it how to handle the impeachment of one of its members. From now on its pure politics and a numbers game.”

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula discusses Phala Phala vote

Briefly News reported that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula recently discussed the 2022 National Assembly vote regarding the Phala Phala report.

The former National Assembly spokesperson explained that ANC Members of Parliament were told to vote against the report.

South Africans took to social media to express scepticism over Mapisa-Nqakula's sincerity, given her own legal battles of late.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News