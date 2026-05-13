A funny TikTok video of a Soweto woman auditioning for the iconic lifestyle show Top Billing has amused many locals online. The aspiring presenter shared her creative and unique introductory clip on the social media platform.

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Pictures posted by the TikToker on her account. Images: @mojitomose

Source: TikTok

The video was posted on 12 May 2026 by the content creator known as Boki, who uses the handle @mojitomose. She decided to showcase her presenting skills to her followers. This comes as the glamorous television programme recently made a huge comeback to South African screens. The show is famous for featuring luxury homes and elite red carpet events across the country.

Many social media users found the enthusiastic performance by the Soweto resident very entertaining. She spoke about giving viewers a taste of the good life and the TikTok lifestyle. The creator also mentioned her desire to bring happiness and freedom to the audience. This humorous attempt at joining the prestigious presenting team has gained significant attention from Mzansi fans.

South Africans react to funny presenter audition

The lifestyle show is known for launching the careers of many famous South African stars. It often uses public talent searches to find fresh and charismatic new television presenters. This latest video addition to the online trend has certainly kept the local community smiling. Many people praised the woman for her confidence and her very bold personality.

Watch the audition in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the audition

@Rhulani Chauke-Ndobe commented:

“You got this, you can also present a music show like Live.”

@peacie_90 said:

“Try Pham Pham FM [Tsekeleke’s TikTok radio]. ❤️”

Source: Briefly News