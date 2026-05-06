“South Africans, Forgive Me”: Nigerian TikToker Issues Apology After Daring Video Goes Viral
A Nigerian immigrant based in Cape Town, known on TikTok as @abrahppci0u, has issued a public apology after a provocative video daring South Africans to confront him at his workplace went viral.
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The TikToker, who calls himself Anunga, posted the apology on 5 May 2026, after the original clip drew a furious reaction from Mzansi.
In the first video, Anunga admitted to working in South Africa without proper documentation. He taunted South Africans, telling them to come and find him at his Cape Town place of work. The clip spread fast and had many South Africans ready to take him up on the offer.
After the backlash, he came clean
A fellow social media user called him out in the comments, telling him to stop being provocative. That appeared to be a turning point for him. Anunga returned to TikTok and owned up to the fact that his behaviour had been out of line.
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In his apology, he explained that the first video came from a place of frustration. He said he had watched too many videos showing immigrants being mistreated on South African streets. He described the treatment of fellow Africans as deeply troubling, especially coming from a black African country.
He made it clear that he still holds South Africa in high regard. He also used the moment to call on South Africans to push back against illegal immigration through legal means, not violence. He asked the government to take the lead on the issue rather than citizens resorting to dangerous actions.
See the apology in the TikTok clip below:
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za