A Nigerian immigrant based in Cape Town, known on TikTok as @abrahppci0u, has issued a public apology after a provocative video daring South Africans to confront him at his workplace went viral.

TikToker @abrahppci0u says he was angry when he made the provocative video. image: @abrahppci0u

Source: TikTok

The TikToker, who calls himself Anunga, posted the apology on 5 May 2026, after the original clip drew a furious reaction from Mzansi.

In the first video, Anunga admitted to working in South Africa without proper documentation. He taunted South Africans, telling them to come and find him at his Cape Town place of work. The clip spread fast and had many South Africans ready to take him up on the offer.

After the backlash, he came clean

A fellow social media user called him out in the comments, telling him to stop being provocative. That appeared to be a turning point for him. Anunga returned to TikTok and owned up to the fact that his behaviour had been out of line.

In his apology, he explained that the first video came from a place of frustration. He said he had watched too many videos showing immigrants being mistreated on South African streets. He described the treatment of fellow Africans as deeply troubling, especially coming from a black African country.

He made it clear that he still holds South Africa in high regard. He also used the moment to call on South Africans to push back against illegal immigration through legal means, not violence. He asked the government to take the lead on the issue rather than citizens resorting to dangerous actions.

See the apology in the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News