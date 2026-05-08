Mlindo The Vocalist has issued a statement addressing the serious GBV allegations made by his former partner and the mother of his kid

In a series of Instagram stories, his former partner alleged abuse and infidelity, also touching on the claims that she cleaned out their apartment

South Africans have responded to Mlindo's statement, offering mixed opinions on the drama

Mlindo The Vocalist has adressed the claims made by his former partner and baby mama. Image: Taylor, Mlindo

Source: Instagram

Singer Mlindo The Vocalist has come out to defend his name following the jaw-dropping allegations made by his former partner and baby mama, Taylor-Jo Allison.

Their break-up got messy, and Taylor's recent posts added fuel to the already burning fire.

Mlindo defends his name

Taking to Facebook on Friday, 8 May 2026, Mlindo shared a statement vehemently denying the accusations against him.

"I, Mlindo the Vocalist, would like to address the allegations currently circulating on social media. Firstly, I would like to state that I strongly deny all accusations of being an abusive partner. These claims are deeply hurtful and do not reflect the truth of my character or the values I stand for," he started off.

The singer turned things around, claiming that he had suffered a form of abuse in the said relationship.

"For a long time, I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and in the hope of resolving matters privately. However, it has now reached a point where my silence is being misinterpreted. I feel it is important to share that I have also endured emotional and Physical pain and other challenges within the relationship, which I chose not to publicise," he alleged.

Mlindo asks for privacy

The USbahle hitmaker further mentioned that he would like to handle the mess privately, sharing that the truth would find its way out to the public.

"It is unfortunate that false narratives are being spread in a manner that seeks to damage my name, reputation, and brand have worked hard to build my career and connect positively with my supporters, and will not allow misinformation to define me. I remain committed to handling this matter with dignity and respect, and I trust that the truth will come to light in due course," he stated.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor-Jo Allison, a former adult content creator, made a series of allegations, including infidelity and abuse. She also addressed the claims that she cleaned out the apartment, admitting to it.

"Lastly, he doesn't do anything for my child because I felt sorry for him, he has other kids and had he's mother and her kids that he takes care of. So I buy everything for us. That's why people say when I left, I cleaned out the apartment. Cos it's all mine! That I bought with my own money!" she exclaimed in one post.

Mlindo The Vocalist denied the allegations made by his former partner and baby mama. Image: Mlindo The Vocalist

Source: Facebook

Pic of Mlindo The Vocalist with his parents trends

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a rare family picture of Mlindo The Vocalist with his father and mother raised eyebrows.

Mlindo The Vocalist has always had a special bond with his parents and shared a heartwarming moment with his mum on stage.

Source: Briefly News