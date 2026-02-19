On Thursday, 19 February 2026, reports surfaced that Mlindo The Vocalist had broken up with his baby mama, Taylor-Jo Allison

According to a post by blogger Buzz Life News, Taylor-Jo Allison's friend shared why the former adult content creator had broken up with Mlindo The Vocalist

Mlindo The Vocalist and Taylor-Jo Allison had dated for nearly three years and welcomed their daughter in May 2024

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mlindo The Vocalist and Taylor-Jo Allison broke up after three years. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Eish, it reportedly ended in tears for Mlindo The Vocalist and his long-term partner and baby mama, Taylor-Jo Allison.

The musician, born Lindokuhle Mgedeza, had previously become the talk of the social media streets after he showed off the mother of his child. While the couple looked like they were head over heels in love in several of their photos together, they did not get a fairytale ending, according to the latest reports.

Mlindo The Vocalist dumped by baby mama Taylor-Jo Allison

Taking to X (Twitter) on Thursday, 19 February 2026, entertainment blogger Buzz Life News reported that Taylor-Jo Allison, a former adult content creator, has dumped Mlindo The Vocalist.

To add salt to the wound, Taylor-Jo Allison cleaned out their upmarket Midrand apartment and left with their infant daughter.

According to a neighbour who spoke to the blogger on condition of anonymity, Taylor looked angry as she and a friend loaded items into a vehicle.

“She looked like she had had enough. She was with a friend or a driver who helped her pack her things. The boyfriend was not in sight. She packed some furniture, clothes, utensils in boxes, and a suitcase and left,” the neighbour said.

Taylor-Jo Allison’s friend shared a possible reason why the couple had broken up. The friend said that Mlindo The Vocalist and Taylor had previously broken up, but the musician tried to resolve matters with her. She said the two were having money issues.

“They had broken up before, but he would refuse to let her go,” the friend claimed before adding, “They have been fighting because of money, but she will not say. She is not ready to speak about what exactly happened between the two of them.”

When contacted by Buzz Life News for comment, Taylor-Jo Allison confirmed that she and Mlindo The Vocalist had split up before hanging up.

See the post below:

What did Taylor-Jo Allison say about Mlindo The Vocalist's finances?

Mlindo and Taylor had been dating for almost three years and welcomed their baby, Nkanyezi, in May 2024.

Taylor is a former adult content creator and influencer. She previously cast doubt on Mlindo The Vocalist’s financial status after putting it on blast in a video shared on social media.

To celebrate Christmas, Taylor shared photos of herself, Mlindo, and their daughter. The family photoshoot was done at home in a backyard picnic setup.

The post garnered thousands of engagements, all discussing and making assumptions about the musician’s financial status. Taylor stated frankly that Mlindo's fame did not match his financial status. One fan said, “Definitely rich,” and Taylor responded with, “I wish.” Another follower said, “Money Talks,” and Taylor responded with, “It didn’t even say hi this side.”

Mlindo The Vocalist and Taylor-Jo Allison reportedly split. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Photo of Mlindo The Vocalist with his parents raises eyebrows

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a rare family picture of Mlindo The Vocalist with his father and mother raised questions about his father's nationality.

Mlindo The Vocalist has always had a special bond with his parents and shared a heartwarming moment with his mum on stage.

Source: Briefly News