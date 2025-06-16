South African musician Mlindo The Vocalist recently showed his girlfriend and baby mama on social media

The news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a picture of the couple posing with their child on X (formerly Twitter)

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of the couple

Mlindo the Vocalist flaunted his girlfriend. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African musician Mlindo The Vocalist is already shaking up social media. The star became the talk of the town after his girlfriend and baby mama was revealed on X.

The online gossip and news platform, MDNews, posted a picture of Mlindo The Vocalist posing with his girlfriend and their child, which quickly went viral on social media.

Many netizens had a lot to say about the musician's baby mama after he announced the celebration of his musical journey and the plans he has.

See the photo below:

Netizens react to Mlindo's baby mama

Shortly after the picture of the couple went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mlindo's baby mama. Here's what they had to say below:

@okjabu wrote:

"She looks like a baddie."

@BafanaSurprise said:

"Flexing a girl with a tattoo like that, can never be me!"

@ChrishuzzayM commented:

"Wasn't he heartbroken when he released that song amablesser. You'd think after that his taste in women would change."

@tetezm21 replied:

"No wonder he’s been quiet, she must break his heart so that he can give us the hits again."

@SaleemSankoela responded:

"This is what i want, a girlfriend and a kid. Not a wife."

Netizens reacted to Mlindo The Vocalist's baby mama. Image: @mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

TikTok video of Mlindo the Vocalist being happy with girlfriend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mlindo the Vocalist's bae showed people how much she loves him. The gorgeous woman got on her knees to make sure her boyfriend got well-deserved spoils.

Online users enjoyed watching the video of the girlfriend's dedication to Mlindo the Vocalist. People commented that they were happy to see the singer get the treatment he deserved. Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, the award-winning musician received hundreds of comments from people who thought he and his partner were wholesome.

Mlindo The Vocalist: Mzansi singer living it up in Malawi despite issues

In a previous report, Briefly News shared how Mlindo The Vocalist took to social media to share that he was having the time of his life in Malawi. The singer was performing in the country and clearly enjoyed every minute of it.

It was a stark difference from his previous posts, where he was going through the most. Briefly News reported that the singer took to social media to share that he wasn’t doing too well. His first tweet was about how much greed there was in the music industry. He did not go into detail about what he meant, even after fans pressed him for answers.

The musician went on to say that something was troubling him and he wanted to talk about it. Again, he did not explain himself when pressed further. Fans were left worried about him after his strange tweets. Some started throwing assumptions that Maphorisa was involved, as Mlindo was signed to his stable at the time. X user Alenceo_sa said:

"This is written @DjMaphorisa all over it. Plus the guy really looks like those "tough dogs with muscles" what do y'all call them konje? NB: I'm from kwa-Nongoma lightning is part of my job description.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News