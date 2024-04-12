Award-winning musician Mlindo The Vocalist, and his girlfriend are expecting a a baby

A picture of the star with his girlfriend and her friends dressed in pink outfits was posted on social media by news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens were stunned by the news, and others congratulated the musician

Mlindo The Vocalist and his lover are expecting a baby. Image: @mlindothevocalist

Mlindo the vocalist, will be adding another member to his family. A picture that was shared on social media of Mlindo and his lover had many netizens talking.

Mlindo and his girlfriend are expecting

The award-winning musician Mlindo the Vocalist has made headlines once again after he previewed his new song Isandla Ska Baba which was a GBV awareness track.

Recently, the star became the talk of town after a trending picture of him and his lover and friend circulated on social media. The photo that was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews showed that Mlindo and his girlfriend are expecting a baby as the star was seen in the photo wearing a Baby Shower sash.

The image was captioned:

"Mlindo and his girlfriend are expecting."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Mlindo's picture

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Congratulations Bafana."

@UrbanStreetZA said:

"I can’t believe Zulu man also celebrate babyshowers with girls and dress in pink."

@prow_II shared:

"Congratulations to them."

@Hyperloll4 tweeted:

"Congratulations bro."

@Bongi12388256 responded:

"A white woman kodwa Mlindo. Si khona Thina abo Black What what."

@ZoeDaLastLetter commented:

"Kanti uphuphiswa umlungu."

@Chicquinto mentioned:

"Way too much going on today."

@NhlakaniphoGwa4 shared:

"He's also back in the studio to sustain the child."

@CamzaScorpio replied:

"This was unexpected."

Mlindo and DJ Maphorisa working on his album

In a previous report by Briefly News, Mlindo The Vocalist revealed that he and DJ Maphorisa made up and are looking to work together on his album.

The stars' beef started when DJ Maphorisa publicly dragged Mlindo, implying that he had betrayed him. After they reunited, Mlindo said they would release a deluxe version of his album Lindokuhle.

