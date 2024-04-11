Global site navigation

SA Huns Thirst Over Sizwe Dhlomo’s Recent Picture: “In My Next Life You’re Going to Be My Husband”
SA Huns Thirst Over Sizwe Dhlomo’s Recent Picture: “In My Next Life You’re Going to Be My Husband”

by  Mbali Tebele
  • South African hunnies have been drooling over Kaya 959 presenter and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo
  • The media personality posted a new picture on his Twitter (X) page, which had huns captured by it
  • Many netizens complimented his looks and eyes, and others requested that it was time he changed his profile picture

Sizwe Dhlomo posted a new picture on social that had women thirsting over him
SA huns were drooling over Sizwe Dhlomo. Image: @sizwedhlomo
Source: Instagram

Without a doubt, media personality and radio star Sizwe Dhlomo is a catch, and every woman wants a piece of him. Dhlomo recently shared a picture on social media that had many people talking.

Mzansi huns thirst over Sizwe Dhlomo

Kaya 959 radio host Sizwe Dhlomo has women going wild on social media with his handsomeness. This was after the star sneered at actress Linda Mtoba's former husband, Steven Mayor.

The 40-year-old media personality recently posted a new picture on his social media pages of him attending the Roast of Minnie Dlamini and the Savanna Laugh Africa Comedy Festival at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The star captioned the photo on Twitter and Instagram:

"Lol! I’ve got such innocent eyes…"

See the posts below:

SA compliments Sizwe Dhlomo's new pic

Many netizens complimented his looks and eyes, and others requested that it was time he changed his profile picture. See some of the comments below:

@PietersenR3871 complimented:

"S*xy eyes mr dlhomo."

@The_Thuls wrote:

"Make this your profile picture please."

@Lethabo_Kiletji said:

"In my next life you’re going to be my husband."

@Christina314341 responded:

"Such a cutie."

@MaxwellelNkosi commented:

"More s*xy than innocent."

@Charmie_CM mentioned:

"Innocent eyes? Welele, those eyes are full of mischief."

@ApheleleJody tweeted:

"Mabhebeza."

@somethingFRESCA replied:

"That's a new propic waiting to happen. Pretty sure your current propic you don't even have it backed up anywhere besides on your X or google search."

Sizwe Dhlomo questions clubs giving gigs to homeless Alostro

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo had social media shaking after he questioned why a homeless person was going to nightclubs. This comes after homeless social media sensation Alostro started making several club appearances.

While some netizens were as puzzled as Sizwe, some asked why Alostro or other homeless people shouldn't be in clubs.

Source: Briefly News

