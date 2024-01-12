Sizwe Dhlomo recently posted a rare selfie that caught netizens' attention

The Kaya 959 host's photo had the ladies and gays weak in the knees, while the guys fought for their lives

Mzansi couldn't help but admit that Sizwe is a handsome man

Mzansi was stunned by Sizwe Dhlomo's good looks when he posted a new selfie. Images: sizwedhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo posted a surprise selfie and had the ladies weak in the knees. The controversial radio personality left netizens in awe of his looks, with the men green with envy watching Sizwe steal all the dollies.

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his looks

It's a new year, and the internet is blessed with a new Sizwe Dhlomo selfie - we are not worthy!

The Kaya 959 host recently got a fresh haircut and beard trim and decided to show the world. In several social media posts, Sizwe retired his usual headgear and showed both angles of his fresh cut while still at the barber shop:

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's photo

Netizens can't get enough of Sizwe Dhlomo's selfie, with the ladies and the gays more than willing to risk it all for the radio personality:

cherryk0la said:

"I’ll cry when Israel bombs us and we have to sacrifice you."

MamaMsTee wrote:

"Suddenly I'm weak in the knees."

noksii__ admitted:

"This man is handsome, I don't even want to lie."

RayyOratiiloe_ posted:

"The hottest man in South Africa."

NotLwazi responded:

"Call me old fashioned but I was raised to serve my man. I clean the dishes and cook his food. I do whatever he says because he is my husband and he makes the rules. He owns me. I am his property."

Diimplefxce complimented Sizwe:

"You're still such a beautiful man."

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Diddy allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo expressing disappointment at Diddy's mounting sexual abuse allegations:

"I used to love Diddy so much. I thought that guy was so cool!"

Sizwe would later give his thoughts on Diddy's legal drama, saying the music mogul had reached the end and there was nothing that could save him.

