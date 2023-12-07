Things are not looking good for Diddy and Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the hip hop mogul's fate amid his assault allegations

As it turns out, another alleged victim has come forward with details of an incident involving Sean Combs and other men in 2003

Netizens also gave their thoughts on the rap mogul's mounting cases and allegations

Sizwe Dhlomo gave his thoughts on Sean "Diddy" Combs' assault allegations amid his latest lawsuit. Images: Instagram/ sizwedhlomo and Getty Images/ Shareif Ziyadat

Sizwe Dhlomo gave his thoughts on Diddy's fate amid the stacking assault allegations. Following the controversy of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accusing the rap mogul of assault, more and more people have come forward.

The latest case involves Diddy and two other men who are being accused of assaulting a 17-year-old in 2003 in his studio.

Sizwe Dhlomo speaks on new Diddy allegation

It appears that with each week, we're presented with a new assault case involving billionaire rap mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In a new lawsuit, according to Rolling Stone, an unknown woman implicated Combs in a 2003 assault that allegedly took place in the businessman's recording studio when she was 17 years old.

Furthermore, the woman also implicated two other men including Bad Boy Records president, Harve "Joe H*oker" Pierre. Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the new case in a Twitter (X) post, saying it's over for Diddy:

"It’s over for this guy."

Netizens chime in on Diddy's allegations

Online users gave their thoughts on Diddy's stacking allegations, where some believe that he's being set up because of his success:

cloud_ELReO said:

"Man went against the liquor masters, demanding big cuts and ownership then things started going south for him. We live in a messed up world."

greybtc wrote:

"Allegations aside, Hip Hop does not like true success. It’s still obsessed with the rags to ghetto riches story period. Once you go beyond that, they hate you. The amount of people celebrating this is appalling."

On the other hand, some netizens believed that Diddy could possibly walk scotch-free:

sum109 posted:

"He will settle out of court and get away with it again!"

Mnyamande28 was convinced:

"He’ll probably pay his way out again."

Diddy steps down as REVOLT chairman

In a recent report, Briefly News shared a statement from REVOLT where it revealed that Diddy had stepped down as the chairman.

"...this decision helps ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all black people throughout this country and the African diaspora."

This came after the rap mogul was slapped with a second assault lawsuit by Joi Dickerson-Neal for a 1991 incident.

