Diddy broke silence on social media after the fifth sexual allegation against him

The hip hop legend shared a statement detailing that he has had enough of people accusing him of things he didn't do

Many netizens dragged him to hell and back, calling him a liar and saying that he was reaping what he sowed

Diddy broke his silence after the fifth allegation. Image: @diddy

Source: Instagram

Rapper Diddy seems to be digging his own grave as he recently responded to the accusations against him on social media. The star has been accused five times by different women of sexual assault

Diddy denies the sexual allegations against him

Just after he stepped down as the chairman of REVOLT as the sexual assault charges piled up, Diddy broke his silence and released a statement on his social media pages.

He mentioned that he had had enough and had been watching silently as people tried to assassinate his character and destroy his reputation and legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

He wrote:

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assissinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by people looking for a quick payday.

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

See the post below:

Netizens trolled the American rapper on Twitter

Social media users trolled and dragged the American rapper to hell and back and also called him a liar. See some of the responses below:

@8th0fEight dragged him:

"Denying it today and you'll settle tomorrow. You're a LIAR and FINALLY, you're beginning to reap what you've sown. I love to see it!!!"

@chantediorx wrote:

"He thinks we’re listening to him."

@TsitsiNotha said:

"Oh Diddy, open your door Miss Karma is patiently waiting outside. Just start a whats app group with Kelly, Cosby, Weinstein and let them give you tips about what to do when one hosts Miss Karma. This is just the beginning."

@loveslikethis_ shared:

"I hope every awful and terrible thing that you’ve done comes back to you tenfold."

@PinkColiflower mentioned:

"You should’ve kept this in your drafts cos one thing that p*sses off victims is someone lacking accountability…the worst is yet to come."

@Alysimetric commented:

"The worst thing he could've done was tweet ANYTHING. But the best thing he did for the collective was to tweet this because the comments are HYSTERICAL. But didn't he settle in like 18 hours? Lmao Guilty as FxCK. Cassie must have that book READY

@datmooky responded:

"Didn’t do any of it, but settled the day after sh*t went public."

50 Cent ignites beef with Diddy after firing shots

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent recently ignited controversy in a viral video by explaining why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

In a viral video, he suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events, leading him to steer clear of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News