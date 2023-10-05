Rapper 50 Cent recently ignited controversy by explaining why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities

In a viral video, he suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events, leading him to steer clear of them

This marks another chapter in their ongoing feud, with 50 Cent previously accusing Diddy of similar conduct

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Controversial rapper 50 Cent recently revealed why he does not attend fellow rapper P Diddy's events, in a now-viral video.

50 Cent fired shots at fellow rapper P Diddy by making serious allegations. Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Denise Truscello/WireImage for Universal Music Group and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

50 Cent makes damning allegations against P Diddy

American rapper, actor, producer and businessman Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent seems to have reignited his beef with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs after making sentiments about why he does not attend his parties.

The Power star who is currently in Europe for his The Final Lap tour told his fans that he does not attend Diddy's parties because there are unexplainable things that happen there.

Speaking in the short video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular page Daily Loud, the In da Club rapper seemed to insinuate that men get cosy with other men at the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's parties. He said:

“That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties. N*gga hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F*ckyou talkin’ about?

“Look, if you into that, you into that, I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherf*cking kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls' bathroom when sh*t like that is going on.”

How did the conversation about P Diddy's parties start?

This is not the first time that 50 Cent has fired jabs at his fellow rapper. The star took to his Instagram page to accuse Diddy of doing the same thing. He shared a picture from Michael Rubin's party and wrote:

"See this is why I don’t go to no party puffy and them at. da fu*k is going on here ‍♂️"

Nota Baloyi slams Trevor Noah after rumoured R33 million tourism deal he denied: “Stop using us to get ahead”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi went on a rant and slammed American-based comedian Trevor Noah.

This follows the alleged multi-million rand deal he allegedly scored to advertise the South African tourism industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News