Black Coffee is counting down the days till he rocks the crowd at the Madison Square Garden in New York City

He has also announced his special guests, which include Major League DJz, Msaki, Bucie Delilah Montague and many more

Tickets to his highly anticipated concert were sold out, and the DJ could not contain his excitement and gratitude

Black Coffee has announced that the special guests are people who are close to him and have impacted his career positively. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

We're just days away from the legendary Black Coffee taking the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Black Coffee begins the countdown till epic performance

The Grammy-winning DJ and music producer Black Coffee has already started his countdown until his performance slated for 7 October.

This means the event is just four days away, and the excitement is mounting. Taking to his Instagram page, Black Coffee shared a snippet of the promo for his performance.

PAY ATTENTION:

"One week to go, New York City! Can’t wait to share all of the energy, emotion and passion we’ve been pouring into this show. The countdown is on!"

Meaning behind special guests

Black Coffee recently announced the special guests, which include Major League DJz, Msaki, Bucie Delilah Montague and many more. He explained that the people who were carefully chosen for the performance were people who were close to him and had impacted his career positively.

"Each guest I’ve chosen to join me at @thegarden has played a special part in my musical journey, and I can’t wait to experience music in The Garden with you."

Tickets sold out for the event

Tickets to his highly anticipated concert were sold out, and the DJ could not contain his excitement and gratitude.

Mzansi all expressed their excitement, with some even saying they sorted out their visa issues to witness the game-changing event.

sego_sp expressed:

"Yaay! Ticket ready. Solo traveling from SA… I can’t wait. Hope the flooding does not affect travels."

_nathimankayi said:

"All the best brother! May God be with you."

djmrv said:

"Man. I still can’t believe we doing this in my hometown bro. #forevergreatful see you next week. Safe travels."

sarahh1 expressed:

"My favourite SA stand up comedian and my favourite SA Afro House Dj."

nikkibot said:

"Black Coffee headlining in my top 3 “imagine a festival” scenario."

Black Coffee's hefty booking fees revealed

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee allegedly charges exorbitant fees to perform at local and international gigs.

He reportedly charges between R2.7 million and R5.5 million for his shows. Many of his South African fans have lauded the star for knowing his worth and not accepting less than what he thinks he deserves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News