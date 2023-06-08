DJ Black Coffee allegedly charges a hefty amount to perform at local and international gigs

The Grammy Award-winning South African music producer reportedly charges between R2.7 million and R5.5 million for his shows

South Africans have lauded the star for knowing his worth and not accepting less than what he thinks he deserves

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Top South African music producer DJ Black Coffee is reportedly securing the bag at his international shows.

DJ Black Coffee reportedly charges millions for his gigs. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DJ Black Coffee allegedly charges millions for his gigs

DJ Black Coffee is undoubtedly one of the most successful DJs in South Africa. The star who is always booked and busy for shows in Europe and the US allegedly charges millions per show.

The South African reported that the Grammy Award-winning hitmaker charges between R2.7 million and R5.5 million for a gig. Ticket Master also noted that tickets for the star's first-ever Madison Square Gardens show scheduled for October are ranging between R1000 and R1900.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Black Coffee's followers laud him for charging millions for gigs

South Africans praised DJ Black Coffee for knowing his worth. Many said the star knows he is a brand and doesn't take that for granted.

@SeapointO said:

"He is absolutely worth it & he knows his worth! ."

@SithaleKgaogelo commented:

"Coffee is no longer releasing music every often, but he’s found consistency and longevity that every artist needs."

@hawXli noted:

"It’s true, however, I don’t believe he charges that in SA I could be wrong, but he’s not that kinda guy."

Black Coffee rings in the summer overseas with lit video, Mzansi left impressed

Still on the Grammy award-winning South African muso, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee has called in the summer across the seas with a hot video of his tour dates.

Black Coffee has made the international house scene his playground and according to EWN, will make history when he headlines Madison Square Gardens later this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News