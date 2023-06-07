50 Cent reportedly left a R19 000 tip at a popular New York City restaurant while hosting a party for his Branson Cognac label at the Times Square location of Brooklyn Chop House

The generous tip exemplified 50 Cent's larger-than-life persona and his willingness to share his success with others, showcasing his generous nature

Fans speculated about the motive behind the rapper's generous tip, with some suggesting that it could be related to potential collaborations or business opportunities with rapper DaBaby

50 Cent left R19 000 tip after dinner rapper DaBaby.

Source: Getty Images

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent made headlines recently after reportedly leaving a massive $1,000 (R19 000) tip at a popular New York City restaurant.

50 Cent was hosting a party at the Times Square location of Brooklyn Chop House

The 47-year-old musician, also known as Curtis Jackson III, was hosting a party for his Branson Cognac label at the Times Square location of Brooklyn Chop House.

While celebrating a new deal for his business, 50 Cent treated his guests, including rapper DaBaby, to an extravagant feast. According to DailyMail, he ordered an array of dishes, including the two-pound salt and pepper lobster and multiple steaks.

The generous tip left by the rapper exemplifies his larger-than-life persona and his willingness to share his success with others.

Twitter reacted to Fif's huge tip

Twitter blog, @DailyLoud shared the incident, tweeting:

"50 Cent reportedly tips $1,000 after dinner with DaBaby in New York."

Fans were surprised by the rapper's tip, some fans speculated that DaBaby would play a new character in 50 Cent's show Power:

@FutureChrisJr said:

"I would too if I was rich."

@NevaMiss24 said:

"50 tipped cuz DaBaby fell off"

@capone__da__don said:

"DaBaby had summer jam lit so how did he fall off."

@preachpiranha tweeted:

"DaBaby needs all the tips he can get now."

@DesMoinesPhoto said:

"They are millionaires. This isn’t news nor is it a big deal of any kind."

