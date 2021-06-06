Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Top 20 list in 2023
The hip-hop music industry has had a skyrocketing number of artists over the last few decades. Each rapper desires to be unique in their style. Some artists have made a name with their incredible speeds. Discover the fastest rapper in the world today.
How many syllables can you speak in a second? Well, you can be sure you are significantly slower than the fastest rapper in the world. Some rappers have made and broken records with their rapping speeds.
Fastest rapper in the world: top 20 list
Is your favourite rap artist among the top 20 fastest ones in the world? Below is a compilation of the top 20 fastest rappers in the world in 2023.
20. Yelawolf - 6.87 syllables per second
- Full name: Michael Wayne Atha
- Birthday: 30th December 1979
- Age: 43 years (as of 2023)
Yelawolf is one of the artists signed with Eminem's Shady Records. He gained popularity in 2005 after he appeared on The Road to Stardom on UPN with Missy Elliott. After the show ended, he released his first mixtape. So far, he has released two EPs and six mixtapes. Yelawolf’s rap speed averages around 6.87 syllables per second.
19. Mac Lethal - 8.7 syllables per second
- Full name: David McCleary Sheldon
- Date of birth: 25th July 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
Mac Lethal is an American rapper, songwriter, and author from Kansas City, Missouri. He is the founder of Black Clover Records. In 1000 words in 2 minutes, he spits an average of 8.7 syllables per second.
18. K.A.A.N. - 10.1 syllables per second
- Full name: Brandon Perry
- Date of birth: 12th January 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
K.A.A.N. is best known for his fast-rhyming Chopper style, breathless style, vast vocabulary, and cynical lyrics. His songs talk about important issues, including mental health issues, abuse, and politics. He averages 10.1 syllables per second in his tracks.
17. Eminem - 10.65 syllables per second
- Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III
- Date of birth: 17th October 1972
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2023)
Eminem is sometimes called Slim Shady. He has worked with hip-hop music bigwigs such as Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Juice WRLD. He once held the Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper. In his song Godzilla, his rap speed was 10.65 syllables per second
16. Changbin - 11.13 syllables per second
- Full name: Changbin
- Date of birth: 11th August 1999
- Age: 23 years (as of 2023)
Changbin is a member of the South Korean boy group Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment. He was on season 9 of Mnet's hip-hop reality show, Show Me The Money. The vocalist and rapper's fastest speed is 11.13 syllables per second.
15. R.A. the Rugged Man - 11.14 syllables per second
- Full name: R.A. Thorburn
- Date of birth: 10th January 1974
- Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
R.A. the Rugged Man is a rapper and producer from Suffolk County, New York. He has worked with famous musicians like Notorious B.I.G. and Mobb Depp. R.A. the Rugged Man displays his fast rapping in Gotta Be Dope, where he spits 11.14 syllables per second.
14. Twista - 11.2 syllables per second
- Full name: Carl Terrell Mitchell
- Date of birth: 27th November 1973
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)
Twista was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He was formerly known as Tung Twista, and he released his first music album, Runnin' Off at da Mouth, in 1992. His track, Mista Tung Twista, had a rap speed of 11.2 syllables per second.
13. Ski Mask the Slump God - 11.3 syllables per second
- Full name: Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne
- Date of birth: 18th April 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
Ski Mask the Slump God initially rose to prominence alongside XXXTentacion and their collective Members Only. He is known for his unique rap flow and countless cartoon references. He races through most of his songs, delivering a top speed of 11.3 syllables per second.
12. Joyner Lucas - 11.4 syllables per second
- Full name: Gary Maurice Lucas Jr.
- Date of birth: 17th August 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
Joyner Lucas' fastest speed is 11.4 syllables per second. The rapper first received widespread exposure and critical acclaim in 2015 after the release of his single Ross Capicchioni.
11. Logic - 11.7 syllables per second
- Full name: Sir Robert Bryson Hall II
- Date of birth: 22nd January 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
Logic is an American rapper and record producer. He has released eight studio albums and received two Grammy Award nominations. In his 2018 song, 100 Miles and Running, he speeds up to an impressive 11.7 syllables per second.
10. Bizzy Bone - 12 syllables per second
- Full name: Bryon Anthony McCane II
- Date of birth: 12th September 1976
- Age: 46 years (as of 2023)
Bizzy Bone is an American rapper, singer and the youngest member of the Cleveland rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Without breaking a sweat, he comfortably hits neck-breaking speeds of 12 syllables per second in his songs Mercy Mary and Uptown Downtown.
9. Krayzie Bone - 12.5 syllables per second
- Full name: Anthony Henderson
- Date of birth: 17th June 1973
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)
Krayzie Bone's music career began in 1991, and he is part of the rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. His fastest rap speed is 12.5 syllables per second, which he attained in the song Clash Of The Titans.
8. Busta Rhymes - 12.8 syllables per second
- Full name: Trevor George Smith Jr.
- Date of birth: 20th May 1972
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2023)
Busta Rhymes is also a rap music heavyweight and makes it to the fastest rapper list. He commenced his music career as a member of the music group Leaders of the New School before going solo. He achieved a top rap speed of 12.8 syllables in the song Hello.
7. Tonedeff - 14.1 syllables per second
- Full name: Pedro Antonio Rojas, Jr.
- Date of birth: 14th December 1978
- Age: 44 years (as of 2023)
Tonedeff is a successful rapper, producer, and singer from Virginia. He rose through the ranks in the underground hip-hop scene due to his his ability to reach supersonic speeds. In his 2013 track, Crispy, he hits an astounding 14.1 syllables per second.
6. NoClue - 14.1 syllables per second
- Full name: Ricky Raphel Brown
- Date of birth: 28th January 1985
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2023)
NoClue is one of the top 10 fastest rappers in the world in 2023. He is from Seattle, Washington, USA. In 2005, he was the holder of the Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper attaining 14.1 syllables per second in his song New West.
5. Tech N9ne - 15.2 syllables per second
- Full name: Aaron Dontez Yates
- Date of birth: 8th November 1971
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2023)
Tech N9ne is a Kansas City-born musician who has been in the hip-hop industry since 1991. He got his stage name from the TEC-9 semi-automatic handgun due to his fast rhyming chopper style. He has more than 23 music albums. His fastest speed is in Takin Online Orders at 15.2 syllables per second.
4. Twisted Insane - 15.6 syllables per second
- Full name: Michael Johnson
- Date of birth: 22nd September 1979
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2023)
Twisted Insane's rap style is Chopper. This style is familiar to other fast rappers such as Busta Rhymes and Tech N9ne. Twisted Insane has been active in the hip-hop world since 1996. His fastest speed was in his jam Dome Split. He hit 15.6 syllables per second.
3. Rebel XD - 20.3 syllables per second
- Full name: Rebel XD
- Date of birth: 6th June 1973
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)
Rebel XD was thrice named the fastest rapper in the world as per Guinness World Records. The rapper clocked 20.29 syllables per second in his song Record Breaker. Besides music, he is passionate about crossbows and other light weaponry.
2. Outsider - 24 syllables per second
- Full name: Shin Ok-Cheol
- Date of birth: 21st March 1983
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2023)
Outsider is a South Korean rapper known for multiple hit songs, including Loner, Red Carpet, Crying Bird, One Nation, and Speed Racer. He is ranked among the fastest rappers in the world, having attained 24 syllables per second in Loner.
1. Crucified - 28.9 syllables per second
- Full name: Richard Lee Mason
- Date of birth: 18th June 1987
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2023)
Crucified is a respected rapper from New Braunfels, Texas, and is arguably the fastest rapper in the world. In his song Power Up, he allegedly recorded 28.9 syllables per second. In most of his songs, his speed is 20+ syllables per second.
Recap of the fastest rappers in the world in 2023
|Rank
|Name
|Speed (syllables per second)
|1
|Crucified
|28.9
|2
|Outsider
|24
|3
|Rebel XD
|20.3
|4
|Twisted Insane
|15.6
|5
|Tech N9ne
|15.2
|6
|NoClue
|14.1
|7
|Tonedeff
|14.1
|8
|Busta Rhymes
|12.8
|9
|Krayzie Bone
|12.5
|10
|Bizzy Bone
|12
|11
|Logic
|11.7
|12
|Joyner Lucas
|11.4
|13
|Ski Mask the Slump God
|11.3
|14
|Twista
|11.2
|15
|R.A. the Rugged Man
|11.14
|16
|Changbin
|11.13
|17
|Eminem
|10.65
|18
|K.A.A.N.
|10.1
|19
|Mac Lethal
|8.7
|20
|Yelawolf
|6.87
Who is the fastest rapper in 2023?
Crucified is arguably the fastest rapper in 2023. His speed is 28.9 syllables per second.
Who is the 2nd fastest rapper?
Outsider is the second-fastest rapper in 2023. His fastest speed is 24 syllables per second.
Who is the fastest rapper in K-pop?
The fastest K-pop rapper in the world is Outsider. His real name is Shin Ok-cheol, and his fastest speed is 24 syllables per second.
Who are the top 5 fastest rappers in the world?
The top five rappers in the world are Crucified, Outsider, Rebel XD, Twisted Insane, and Tech N9ne.
Is Eminem the fastest rapper in the world?
No, Eminem is not the fastest rapper in the world. He is among the top 20 fastest ones, and his fastest speed is 10.65 syllables per second.
Is Twista the fastest rapper in the world?
Twista is not the fastest rapper in the world. However, he is on the top 20 list, with a speed of 11.2 syllables per second.
The fastest rapper in the world has unmatched speed. How many syllables per second can you spit out? Share with us today.
