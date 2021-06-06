Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Top 20 list in 2023

The hip-hop music industry has had a skyrocketing number of artists over the last few decades. Each rapper desires to be unique in their style. Some artists have made a name with their incredible speeds. Discover the fastest rapper in the world today.

How many syllables can you speak in a second? Well, you can be sure you are significantly slower than the fastest rapper in the world. Some rappers have made and broken records with their rapping speeds.

Fastest rapper in the world: top 20 list

Is your favourite rap artist among the top 20 fastest ones in the world? Below is a compilation of the top 20 fastest rappers in the world in 2023.

20. Yelawolf - 6.87 syllables per second

Full name: Michael Wayne Atha

Michael Wayne Atha Birthday: 30th December 1979

30th December 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2023)

Yelawolf is one of the artists signed with Eminem's Shady Records. He gained popularity in 2005 after he appeared on The Road to Stardom on UPN with Missy Elliott. After the show ended, he released his first mixtape. So far, he has released two EPs and six mixtapes. Yelawolf’s rap speed averages around 6.87 syllables per second.

19. Mac Lethal - 8.7 syllables per second

Full name: David McCleary Sheldon

David McCleary Sheldon Date of birth: 25th July 1981

25th July 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2023)

Mac Lethal is an American rapper, songwriter, and author from Kansas City, Missouri. He is the founder of Black Clover Records. In 1000 words in 2 minutes, he spits an average of 8.7 syllables per second.

18. K.A.A.N. - 10.1 syllables per second

Full name: Brandon Perry

Brandon Perry Date of birth: 12th January 1991

12th January 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

K.A.A.N. is best known for his fast-rhyming Chopper style, breathless style, vast vocabulary, and cynical lyrics. His songs talk about important issues, including mental health issues, abuse, and politics. He averages 10.1 syllables per second in his tracks.

17. Eminem - 10.65 syllables per second

Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Date of birth: 17th October 1972

17th October 1972 Age: 50 years old (as of 2023)

Eminem is sometimes called Slim Shady. He has worked with hip-hop music bigwigs such as Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Juice WRLD. He once held the Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper. In his song Godzilla, his rap speed was 10.65 syllables per second

16. Changbin - 11.13 syllables per second

Full name: Changbin

Changbin Date of birth: 11th August 1999

11th August 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

Changbin is a member of the South Korean boy group Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment. He was on season 9 of Mnet's hip-hop reality show, Show Me The Money. The vocalist and rapper's fastest speed is 11.13 syllables per second.

15. R.A. the Rugged Man - 11.14 syllables per second

Full name: R.A. Thorburn

R.A. Thorburn Date of birth: 10th January 1974

10th January 1974 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

R.A. the Rugged Man is a rapper and producer from Suffolk County, New York. He has worked with famous musicians like Notorious B.I.G. and Mobb Depp. R.A. the Rugged Man displays his fast rapping in Gotta Be Dope, where he spits 11.14 syllables per second.

14. Twista - 11.2 syllables per second

Full name: Carl Terrell Mitchell

Carl Terrell Mitchell Date of birth: 27th November 1973

27th November 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)

Twista was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He was formerly known as Tung Twista, and he released his first music album, Runnin' Off at da Mouth, in 1992. His track, Mista Tung Twista, had a rap speed of 11.2 syllables per second.

13. Ski Mask the Slump God - 11.3 syllables per second

Full name: Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne

Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne Date of birth: 18th April 1996

18th April 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

Ski Mask the Slump God initially rose to prominence alongside XXXTentacion and their collective Members Only. He is known for his unique rap flow and countless cartoon references. He races through most of his songs, delivering a top speed of 11.3 syllables per second.

12. Joyner Lucas - 11.4 syllables per second

Full name: Gary Maurice Lucas Jr.

Gary Maurice Lucas Jr. Date of birth: 17th August 1988

17th August 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

Joyner Lucas' fastest speed is 11.4 syllables per second. The rapper first received widespread exposure and critical acclaim in 2015 after the release of his single Ross Capicchioni.

11. Logic - 11.7 syllables per second

Full name: Sir Robert Bryson Hall II

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II Date of birth: 22nd January 1990

22nd January 1990 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

Logic is an American rapper and record producer. He has released eight studio albums and received two Grammy Award nominations. In his 2018 song, 100 Miles and Running, he speeds up to an impressive 11.7 syllables per second.

10. Bizzy Bone - 12 syllables per second

Full name: Bryon Anthony McCane II

Bryon Anthony McCane II Date of birth: 12th September 1976

12th September 1976 Age: 46 years (as of 2023)

Bizzy Bone is an American rapper, singer and the youngest member of the Cleveland rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Without breaking a sweat, he comfortably hits neck-breaking speeds of 12 syllables per second in his songs Mercy Mary and Uptown Downtown.

9. Krayzie Bone - 12.5 syllables per second

Full name: Anthony Henderson

Anthony Henderson Date of birth: 17th June 1973

17th June 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)

Krayzie Bone's music career began in 1991, and he is part of the rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. His fastest rap speed is 12.5 syllables per second, which he attained in the song Clash Of The Titans.

8. Busta Rhymes - 12.8 syllables per second

Full name: Trevor George Smith Jr.

Trevor George Smith Jr. Date of birth: 20th May 1972

20th May 1972 Age: 50 years old (as of 2023)

Busta Rhymes is also a rap music heavyweight and makes it to the fastest rapper list. He commenced his music career as a member of the music group Leaders of the New School before going solo. He achieved a top rap speed of 12.8 syllables in the song Hello.

7. Tonedeff - 14.1 syllables per second

Full name: Pedro Antonio Rojas, Jr.

Pedro Antonio Rojas, Jr. Date of birth: 14th December 1978

14th December 1978 Age: 44 years (as of 2023)

Tonedeff is a successful rapper, producer, and singer from Virginia. He rose through the ranks in the underground hip-hop scene due to his his ability to reach supersonic speeds. In his 2013 track, Crispy, he hits an astounding 14.1 syllables per second.

6. NoClue - 14.1 syllables per second

Full name: Ricky Raphel Brown

Ricky Raphel Brown Date of birth: 28th January 1985

28th January 1985 Age: 38 years old (as of 2023)

NoClue is one of the top 10 fastest rappers in the world in 2023. He is from Seattle, Washington, USA. In 2005, he was the holder of the Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper attaining 14.1 syllables per second in his song New West.

5. Tech N9ne - 15.2 syllables per second

Full name: Aaron Dontez Yates

Aaron Dontez Yates Date of birth: 8th November 1971

8th November 1971 Age: 51 years old (as of 2023)

Tech N9ne is a Kansas City-born musician who has been in the hip-hop industry since 1991. He got his stage name from the TEC-9 semi-automatic handgun due to his fast rhyming chopper style. He has more than 23 music albums. His fastest speed is in Takin Online Orders at 15.2 syllables per second.

4. Twisted Insane - 15.6 syllables per second

Full name: Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson Date of birth: 22nd September 1979

22nd September 1979 Age: 43 years old (as of 2023)

Twisted Insane's rap style is Chopper. This style is familiar to other fast rappers such as Busta Rhymes and Tech N9ne. Twisted Insane has been active in the hip-hop world since 1996. His fastest speed was in his jam Dome Split. He hit 15.6 syllables per second.

3. Rebel XD - 20.3 syllables per second

Full name: Rebel XD

Rebel XD Date of birth: 6th June 1973

6th June 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)

Rebel XD was thrice named the fastest rapper in the world as per Guinness World Records. The rapper clocked 20.29 syllables per second in his song Record Breaker. Besides music, he is passionate about crossbows and other light weaponry.

2. Outsider - 24 syllables per second

Full name: Shin Ok-Cheol

Shin Ok-Cheol Date of birth: 21st March 1983

21st March 1983 Age: 40 years old (as of 2023)

Outsider is a South Korean rapper known for multiple hit songs, including Loner, Red Carpet, Crying Bird, One Nation, and Speed Racer. He is ranked among the fastest rappers in the world, having attained 24 syllables per second in Loner.

1. Crucified - 28.9 syllables per second

Full name: Richard Lee Mason

Richard Lee Mason Date of birth: 18th June 1987

18th June 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of 2023)

Crucified is a respected rapper from New Braunfels, Texas, and is arguably the fastest rapper in the world. In his song Power Up, he allegedly recorded 28.9 syllables per second. In most of his songs, his speed is 20+ syllables per second.

Recap of the fastest rappers in the world in 2023

Rank Name Speed (syllables per second) 1 Crucified 28.9 2 Outsider 24 3 Rebel XD 20.3 4 Twisted Insane 15.6 5 Tech N9ne 15.2 6 NoClue 14.1 7 Tonedeff 14.1 8 Busta Rhymes 12.8 9 Krayzie Bone 12.5 10 Bizzy Bone 12 11 Logic 11.7 12 Joyner Lucas 11.4 13 Ski Mask the Slump God 11.3 14 Twista 11.2 15 R.A. the Rugged Man 11.14 16 Changbin 11.13 17 Eminem 10.65 18 K.A.A.N. 10.1 19 Mac Lethal 8.7 20 Yelawolf 6.87

Who is the fastest rapper in 2023?

Crucified is arguably the fastest rapper in 2023. His speed is 28.9 syllables per second.

Who is the 2nd fastest rapper?

Outsider is the second-fastest rapper in 2023. His fastest speed is 24 syllables per second.

Who is the fastest rapper in K-pop?

The fastest K-pop rapper in the world is Outsider. His real name is Shin Ok-cheol, and his fastest speed is 24 syllables per second.

Who are the top 5 fastest rappers in the world?

The top five rappers in the world are Crucified, Outsider, Rebel XD, Twisted Insane, and Tech N9ne.

Is Eminem the fastest rapper in the world?

No, Eminem is not the fastest rapper in the world. He is among the top 20 fastest ones, and his fastest speed is 10.65 syllables per second.

Is Twista the fastest rapper in the world?

Twista is not the fastest rapper in the world. However, he is on the top 20 list, with a speed of 11.2 syllables per second.

The fastest rapper in the world has unmatched speed. How many syllables per second can you spit out? Share with us today.

