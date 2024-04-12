Seventeen members: age, names, positions, facts and more
Who are Seventeen members? Seventeen is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group comprises thirteen members: Vernon, Dino, Woozi, Jun, Wonwoo, Hoshi, S.Coups, Joshua, Mingyu, DK, The8, Seungkwan, and Jeonghan. Despite its large size, Seventeen has earned recognition as one of the most synchronized K-pop acts.
The Seventeen debuted on May 26, 2015, with their first mini album, 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the USA. They have become an internationally recognized K-pop group with signature music and performances. So, does Seventeen still have 13 members?
Who are the members of Seventeen?
The South Korean boy band members are heavily involved in almost all aspects of their music, including production, dancing, choreography, and writing. Here is everything about the Seventeen members height, age, and position.
1. S.Coups
- Full name: Choi Seung Cheol
- Date of birth: August 8, 1995
- Age: 28 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Daegu, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Choi Seung-cheol is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer. He is the leader of the boy group Seventeen and also the head of their hip-hop sub-group. He was a trainee for six years before his debut and was one of the original Pledis Boys.
Choi is also considered the group's father for being strict and maintaining the discipline of the members. He joined the group as a singer, but his love for rapping made him join the rapping group.
Fun facts
- He loves eel sushi.
- He is one of Seventeen's most athletic members.
2. Jeonghan
- Full name: Yoon Jeong Han
- Date of birth: October 4, 1995
- Age: 28 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Gyeonggi, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Yoon Jeonghan is a celebrated pop singer-songwriter and the second-oldest member of Seventeen. Since taking on the role of lead vocalist, he has gained widespread recognition.
Yoon co-wrote the hit single 17 Carats. He is also famous for being caring and friendly and has an endearing appearance.
Facts
- He graduated as the third-best student from Hyangnam High School.
- He has appeared in several publications, including Elle and Cosmopolitan.
3. Joshua
- Full name: Joshua Jisoo Hong
- Date of birth: December 30, 1995
- Age: 28 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Hong Jisoo, popularly known as Joshua Hong, is a Korean-American singer and a member of the idol group Seventeen. He is known for his iconic handstand and worm dance.
He made headlines in November 2021 when he and Vernon performed live on Genius Open Mic. Along with solo music, he has also collaborated with Kisum on the song Feeling.
Facts
- He was inspired to be a singer after watching Gabe Bondoc's videos.
- He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School.
4. Jun
- Full name: Wen Junhui
- Date of birth: June 10, 1996
- Age: 27 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Shenzhen, China
- Height: 6 feet
- Social media: Instagram
Wen is a Chinese singer, dancer, and actor based in South Korea and China. He is a member of Seventeen and its sub-unit performance team.
His good looks have earned him the moniker Big Beautiful in China. He also starred in the 2023 Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale.
Facts
- He can play the piano.
- He wanted to be an astronomer.
5. Hoshi
- Full name: Kwon Soon Young
- Date of birth: June 15, 1996
- Age: 27 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Namyangju, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Kwon Soonyoung is a South Korean singer, dancer, and choreographer. He is a member of the boy group and the leader of its performance team.
Hoshi is a black belt in Taekwondo and was a Taekwondo champion when he was young. He was voted as the most hard-working member, along with Woozi.
Facts
- He is a big SHINee fan.
- He is the mood maker in the group.
6. Wonwoo
- Full name: Jeon Wonwoo
- Date of birth: July 17, 1996
- Age: 27 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Changwon-si, South Korea
- Height: 6 feet 0 inch
- Social media: Instagram
Jeon Wonwoo is a rapper and member of the boy group Seventeen and part of its hip-hop sub-unit. He started as a singer, but his excellent voice led him into rapping.
Jeon is known for his rapping prowess, deep voice, and good looks. He sings in the group and is the lead rapper.
Facts
- He has a little brother named Jeon Bohyuk.
- He enjoys writing lyrics.
7. Woozi
- Full name: Lee Ji-hoon
- Date of birth: November 22, 1996
- Age: 27 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Busan, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 6 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Lee Ji-hoon is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is a soloist with Seventeen and has also written for other K-pop artists such as Ailee and Eric Nam.
Woozi is the vocal team leader responsible for producing most of their songs. He is also credited with writing Downpour, which happens to be the last single in the project group IOI.
Facts
- He can play the piano, drums, flute, and guitar.
- He played baseball in elementary school.
8. DK
- Full name: Lee Seokmin
- Date of birth: February 18, 1997
- Age: 27 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Busan, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Lee Seokmin is a South Korean singer known for his warm and rich voice as one of the group's leading vocalists. He is the head of the BSS (Booseoksoon) sub-unit.
He debuted as a musical actor in 2019 as King Arthur in the Korean musical XCalibur. He is also a member of the famous 97-liner squad.
Facts
- He is tender-hearted.
- He shares a birthday with Vernon.
9. Mingyu
- Full name: Kim Mingyu
- Date of birth: April 6, 1997
- Age: 27 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Anyang, South Korea
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Mingyu is a South Korean singer and Seventeen's main rapper, visual, and face. Pledis cast him in his second year of middle school.
He began training in 2011 and even featured in the music videos of labelmates such as NU'EST's Face. He also directed a music video for the track Snap Shoot.
Facts
- He played soccer in high school.
- He loves cooking.
10. The8
- Full name: Xu Minghao
- Date of birth: November 7, 1997
- Age: 26 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Haicheng, China
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Xu Minghao is a Chinese singer and dancer based in South Korea. He is the lead dancer and sub-vocalist of the boy group.
Xu is also a member of their group's performance team. In 2019, he served as one of the two dance mentors in the Chinese survival show Youth With You.
Facts
- He is a member of the famous 97-liners squad.
- He has been practising Chinese Wushu since he was five years old.
11. Seungkwan
- Full name: Boo Seung Kwan
- Date of birth: January 16, 1998
- Age: 26 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Jeju, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Boo Seung-kwan is a South Korean singer and entertainer, and he is the main vocalist and face of the Seventeen. He is also known for his funny and cheerful personality.
Facts
- He is a member of Jeju Boo's clan.
- He took part in children's singing competitions in middle school.
12. Vernon
- Full name: Hansol Vernon Choi
- Date of birth: February 18, 1998
- Age: 26 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Manhattan, USA
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Hansol Vernon Chwe is a South Korean-American rapper based in South Korea. He is a member of Seventeen's rap unit. The rapper has an extensive list of songwriting credits across Seventeen's discography.
Facts
- His father is Korean, and his mother is American.
- He was born in New York and moved to Korea at age 5.
13. Dino
- Full name: Lee Chan
- Date of birth: February 11, 1999
- Age: 25 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches
- Social media: Instagram
Lee Chan is the main dancer, vocalist, lead rapper, and youngest of the boy group. He is passionate about everything he does, and he cherishes the stage. He choreographed Flower, one of Seventeen's songs.
Facts
- His parents are dancers.
- He has a younger brother, Lee Gun.
Did Seventeen originally have 17 members?
The initial plan was to debut 17 members, but four left. So, the idea behind Seventeen changed to 13 members + 3 units + 1 team to form 17.
Who is the oldest in Seventeen?
S.Coups, whose full name is Choi Seung-cheol (age 28 years in 2024), is the group's oldest member. He was born on August 8, 1995, in South Korea.
Above is everything we know about the Seventeen members' age, height, positions and fun facts. The group has issued 13 albums comprising 7studio albums, five extended plays, and one compilation album.
