Seventeen members: age, names, positions, facts and more

Who are Seventeen members? Seventeen is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group comprises thirteen members: Vernon, Dino, Woozi, Jun, Wonwoo, Hoshi, S.Coups, Joshua, Mingyu, DK, The8, Seungkwan, and Jeonghan. Despite its large size, Seventeen has earned recognition as one of the most synchronized K-pop acts.

Seventeen is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment.

The Seventeen debuted on May 26, 2015, with their first mini album, 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the USA. They have become an internationally recognized K-pop group with signature music and performances. So, does Seventeen still have 13 members?

Who are the members of Seventeen?

The South Korean boy band members are heavily involved in almost all aspects of their music, including production, dancing, choreography, and writing. Here is everything about the Seventeen members height, age, and position.

1. S.Coups

S.Coups at Seventeen's new album 'Attacca' release showcase at Yeouido Conrad Hotel in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name : Choi Seung Cheol

: Choi Seung Cheol Date of birth: August 8, 1995

August 8, 1995 Age : 28 years (in 2024)

: 28 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Daegu, South Korea

Daegu, South Korea Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Social media: Instagram

Choi Seung-cheol is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer. He is the leader of the boy group Seventeen and also the head of their hip-hop sub-group. He was a trainee for six years before his debut and was one of the original Pledis Boys.

Choi is also considered the group's father for being strict and maintaining the discipline of the members. He joined the group as a singer, but his love for rapping made him join the rapping group.

Fun facts

He loves eel sushi.

He is one of Seventeen's most athletic members.

2. Jeonghan

South Korean singer Jeonghan of boy band Seventeen at Fred Maison exhibition gala dinner party at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Full name : Yoon Jeong Han

: Yoon Jeong Han Date of birth: October 4, 1995

October 4, 1995 Age: 28 years (in 2024)

28 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Gyeonggi, South Korea

: Gyeonggi, South Korea Height : 5 feet 10 inches

: 5 feet 10 inches Social media: Instagram

Yoon Jeonghan is a celebrated pop singer-songwriter and the second-oldest member of Seventeen. Since taking on the role of lead vocalist, he has gained widespread recognition.

Yoon co-wrote the hit single 17 Carats. He is also famous for being caring and friendly and has an endearing appearance.

Facts

He graduated as the third-best student from Hyangnam High School.

He has appeared in several publications, including Elle and Cosmopolitan.

3. Joshua

Joshua at Seventeen's New Album 'Attacca' Release Showcase at Yeouido Conrad Hotel in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name: Joshua Jisoo Hong

Joshua Jisoo Hong Date of birth: December 30, 1995

December 30, 1995 Age: 28 years (in 2024)

28 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Social media: Instagram

Hong Jisoo, popularly known as Joshua Hong, is a Korean-American singer and a member of the idol group Seventeen. He is known for his iconic handstand and worm dance.

He made headlines in November 2021 when he and Vernon performed live on Genius Open Mic. Along with solo music, he has also collaborated with Kisum on the song Feeling.

Facts

He was inspired to be a singer after watching Gabe Bondoc's videos.

He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School.

4. Jun

Jun at Seventeen's 4th album 'Face the Sun' release press conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name: Wen Junhui

Wen Junhui Date of birth: June 10, 1996

June 10, 1996 Age: 27 years (in 2024)

27 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, China Height: 6 feet

6 feet Social media: Instagram

Wen is a Chinese singer, dancer, and actor based in South Korea and China. He is a member of Seventeen and its sub-unit performance team.

His good looks have earned him the moniker Big Beautiful in China. He also starred in the 2023 Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale.

Facts

He can play the piano.

He wanted to be an astronomer.

5. Hoshi

Hoshi at Seventeen's 4th album 'Face the Sun' release press conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name: Kwon Soon Young

Kwon Soon Young Date of birth : June 15, 1996

: June 15, 1996 Age: 27 years (in 2024)

27 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Namyangju, South Korea

Namyangju, South Korea Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Social media: Instagram

Kwon Soonyoung is a South Korean singer, dancer, and choreographer. He is a member of the boy group and the leader of its performance team.

Hoshi is a black belt in Taekwondo and was a Taekwondo champion when he was young. He was voted as the most hard-working member, along with Woozi.

Facts

He is a big SHINee fan.

He is the mood maker in the group.

6. Wonwoo

Wonwoo at the group's 4th album release at Conrad Seoul, South Korea.

Full name: Jeon Wonwoo

Jeon Wonwoo Date of birth: July 17, 1996

July 17, 1996 Age: 27 years (in 2024)

27 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Changwon-si, South Korea

: Changwon-si, South Korea Height: 6 feet 0 inch

6 feet 0 inch Social media: Instagram

Jeon Wonwoo is a rapper and member of the boy group Seventeen and part of its hip-hop sub-unit. He started as a singer, but his excellent voice led him into rapping.

Jeon is known for his rapping prowess, deep voice, and good looks. He sings in the group and is the lead rapper.

Facts

He has a little brother named Jeon Bohyuk.

He enjoys writing lyrics.

7. Woozi

He is a soloist with Seventeen.

Full name: Lee Ji-hoon

Lee Ji-hoon Date of birth : November 22, 1996

: November 22, 1996 Age: 27 years (in 2024)

27 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Busan, South Korea

: Busan, South Korea Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Social media: Instagram

Lee Ji-hoon is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is a soloist with Seventeen and has also written for other K-pop artists such as Ailee and Eric Nam.

Woozi is the vocal team leader responsible for producing most of their songs. He is also credited with writing Downpour, which happens to be the last single in the project group IOI.

Facts

He can play the piano, drums, flute, and guitar.

He played baseball in elementary school.

8. DK

DK at the 4th album 'Face the Sun' release press conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name: Lee Seokmin

Lee Seokmin Date of birth : February 18, 1997

: February 18, 1997 Age: 27 years (in 2024)

27 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Busan, South Korea

: Busan, South Korea Height : 5 feet 11 inches

: 5 feet 11 inches Social media: Instagram

Lee Seokmin is a South Korean singer known for his warm and rich voice as one of the group's leading vocalists. He is the head of the BSS (Booseoksoon) sub-unit.

He debuted as a musical actor in 2019 as King Arthur in the Korean musical XCalibur. He is also a member of the famous 97-liner squad.

Facts

He is tender-hearted.

He shares a birthday with Vernon.

9. Mingyu

Mingyu at the 4th Album 'Face the Sun' release press conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name: Kim Mingyu

Kim Mingyu Date of birth: April 6, 1997

April 6, 1997 Age: 27 years (in 2024)

27 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Anyang, South Korea

Anyang, South Korea Height: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Social media: Instagram

Mingyu is a South Korean singer and Seventeen's main rapper, visual, and face. Pledis cast him in his second year of middle school.

He began training in 2011 and even featured in the music videos of labelmates such as NU'EST's Face. He also directed a music video for the track Snap Shoot.

Facts

He played soccer in high school.

He loves cooking.

10. The8

The8 at the 4th Album 'Face the Sun' release press conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name: Xu Minghao

Xu Minghao Date of birth : November 7, 1997

: November 7, 1997 Age: 26 years (in 2024)

26 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Haicheng, China

: Haicheng, China Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Social media: Instagram

Xu Minghao is a Chinese singer and dancer based in South Korea. He is the lead dancer and sub-vocalist of the boy group.

Xu is also a member of their group's performance team. In 2019, he served as one of the two dance mentors in the Chinese survival show Youth With You.

Facts

He is a member of the famous 97-liners squad.

He has been practising Chinese Wushu since he was five years old.

11. Seungkwan

Seungkwan at the 4th album 'Face the Sun' release press conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name : Boo Seung Kwan

: Boo Seung Kwan Date of birth : January 16, 1998

: January 16, 1998 Age: 26 years (in 2024)

26 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Jeju, South Korea

Jeju, South Korea Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Social media: Instagram

Boo Seung-kwan is a South Korean singer and entertainer, and he is the main vocalist and face of the Seventeen. He is also known for his funny and cheerful personality.

Facts

He is a member of Jeju Boo's clan.

He took part in children's singing competitions in middle school.

12. Vernon

Vernon at Seventeen's 4th Album 'Face the Sun' release press conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name: Hansol Vernon Choi

Hansol Vernon Choi Date of birth : February 18, 1998

: February 18, 1998 Age: 26 years (in 2024)

26 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Manhattan, USA

Manhattan, USA Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Social media: Instagram

Hansol Vernon Chwe is a South Korean-American rapper based in South Korea. He is a member of Seventeen's rap unit. The rapper has an extensive list of songwriting credits across Seventeen's discography.

Facts

His father is Korean, and his mother is American.

He was born in New York and moved to Korea at age 5.

13. Dino

Dino at Seventeen's 4th Album 'Face the Sun' release press conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Full name : Lee Chan

: Lee Chan Date of birth : February 11, 1999

: February 11, 1999 Age : 25 years (in 2024)

: 25 years (in 2024) Place of birth : South Korea

: South Korea Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Social media: Instagram

Lee Chan is the main dancer, vocalist, lead rapper, and youngest of the boy group. He is passionate about everything he does, and he cherishes the stage. He choreographed Flower, one of Seventeen's songs.

Facts

His parents are dancers.

He has a younger brother, Lee Gun.

Did Seventeen originally have 17 members?

The initial plan was to debut 17 members, but four left. So, the idea behind Seventeen changed to 13 members + 3 units + 1 team to form 17.

Who is the oldest in Seventeen?

S.Coups, whose full name is Choi Seung-cheol (age 28 years in 2024), is the group's oldest member. He was born on August 8, 1995, in South Korea.

Above is everything we know about the Seventeen members' age, height, positions and fun facts. The group has issued 13 albums comprising 7studio albums, five extended plays, and one compilation album.

