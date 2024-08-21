P1Harmony members' ages, positions, and facts: Meet the K-pop idols

P1Harmony is a South Korean boy band that debuted on 28 October 2020 with their first mini-album, Disharmony: Stand Out. P1Harmony's members are Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. Here is everything you need to know about them, including their ages, roles in the band and who manages them.

P1Harmony members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. Photo: @p1h_official on Instagram, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

P1Harmony members have captivated fans with their electrifying performances and hits, blending pop music, R&B, and rap. The K-pop boy group has amassed several awards in the entertainment industry, including the 2021 Rookie of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards and the 2022 Best New Artist award at the Melon Music Awards.

P1Harmony profile summary

Full name P1Harmony Other names P1H Fandom name P1ece Origin Seoul, South Korea Group All-boy band Genre K-pop Formed by FNC Entertainment Years active 2020 to date Korean name 피스 Members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, Jongseob Social media X (Twitter) Instagram YouTube Facebook TikTok

P1Harmony members

Per Soompi, FNC Entertainment officially announced that it had signed a contract with the American talent and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) on 20 June 2023. Each member brings a unique talent and dynamic to the group.

In a 2021 interview with L'Officiel Hommes Malaysia, Jongseob shared that he and Intak had the opportunity to compose all the songs on their debut album Disharmony: Stand Out, and they found the experience enjoyable.

It was an honour for Intak and me to have the chance to participate in writing lyrics for all of the songs in our album. We were very thankful. It was an amazing and fun experience that we were able to deliver our messages the way we want in all of the tracks in the album.

Below is an overview of P1Harmony members, showcasing their diverse talents and unique personalities contributing to the group's captivating performances.

1. Keeho

Keeho. Photo: @keeho_p1harmonny on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Yoon Kee Ho

Yoon Kee Ho Stage name: Keeho

Keeho English name: Stephen Yoon

Stephen Yoon Chinese name: Yin Jihu

Yin Jihu Date of birth: 27 September 2001

27 September 2001 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Nationality: Korean-Canadian

Korean-Canadian Age: 22 years old (as of August 2024)

22 years old (as of August 2024) Height: 5’10″ (179 centimetres)

5’10″ (179 centimetres) Position: Leader, Vocalist

Leader, Vocalist Languages: Korean, English

Keeho from P1Harmony’s full name is Yoon Kee Ho, and his Chinese name is Yin Jihu. What is Keeho's English name? His English name is Stephen Yoon. He has an older sister, Yoon Haeun/Kiha/Anna, born in 2000 and a younger brother, Yechan, born in 2004. His brother, Yechan, is a member of the South Korean boy group 82MAJOR. The singer spent his school days in Canada.

He is P1Harmony’s leader and vocalist. The K-pop singer was the first to be announced in the South Korean boy group. Keeho was born on 27 September 2001 in Toronto, Canada, making him 22 years old as of August 2024. The P1Harmony leader is bilingual and can speak Korean and English.

2. Theo

Theo posing with a calm expression displaying a "peace" sign with his fingers. (L). The vocalist wearing a black jacket with neon accents (R). Photo: @luvwtheo on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Choi Taeyang

Choi Taeyang Stage name: Theo

Theo Date of birth: 1 July 2001

1 July 2001 Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Daejeon, South Korea

Daejeon, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Age: 23 years old (as of August 2024)

23 years old (as of August 2024) Height: 5’11″ (181 centimetres)

5’11″ (181 centimetres) Position: Vocalist

Vocalist Languages: Korean

Theo from P1Harmony’s full name is Choi Taeyang. His birth name, Theo, means “Gift from God” in Korean. Theo was born on 1 July 2001 in Daejeon, South Korea, making him 23 years old as of August 2024. He is the only child in his family, and his mother is a hairstylist.

Theo is the lead vocalist in P1Harmony and was the second member to be revealed by FNC Entertainment. Before joining FNC Entertainment, he was a SM Entertainment trainee.

3. Jiung

Jiung wearing a bright yellow sweater (L). The rapper performing on stage (R). Photo: @p1harmony_jiungchoi on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Choi Ji Ung

Choi Ji Ung Stage name: Jiung

Jiung Date of birth: 7 October 2001

7 October 2001 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Age: 22 years old (as of August 2024)

22 years old (as of August 2024) Height: 5’10″ (178 centimetres)

5’10″ (178 centimetres) Position: Vocalist, rapper, dancer

Vocalist, rapper, dancer Languages: Korean

Jiung from P1Harmony’s full name is Choi Ji Ung. He was born on 7 October 2001 in Seoul, South Korea, making him 22 years old as of August 2024. Although he was born in Seoul, his hometown is Anyang, Gyeonggi, South Korea.

Jiung is a vocalist and rapper in P1Harmony and was the third member to be introduced. The rapper debuted in A New World Begins (2020) film and played the destroyer role.

4. Intak

Intak dressed in a black and white outfit (L). The rapper in a more casual and relaxed setting by the beach (R). Photo: @p1h.intak on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Hwang Intak

Hwang Intak Stage name: Intak

Intak Date of birth: 31 August 2003

31 August 2003 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Yangju-si, Gyeonggi, South Korea

Yangju-si, Gyeonggi, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Age: 21 years old (as of August 2024)

21 years old (as of August 2024) Height: 5’10″ (178 centimetres)

5’10″ (178 centimetres) Position: Rapper, Dancer

Rapper, Dancer Languages: Korean

Intak from P1Harmony’s full name is Hwang Intak. Intak was born on 31 August 2003 in Yangju-si, Gyeonggi, South Korea. He is 21 years old as of August 2024. Intak is the eldest of three children, with two younger brothers. He is the main rapper and a lead dancer and was the fourth member to be revealed in the group.

5. Soul

Soul wearing a blue and burgundy top (L). The rapper leaning forward with his chin resting on his hands (R). Photo: @soul.p1h.soul on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Haku Shota

Haku Shota Stage name: Soul

Soul Date of birth: 1 February 2005

1 February 2005 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Nagoya, Japan

Nagoya, Japan Nationality: Japanese-Korean

Japanese-Korean Age: 19 years old (as of August 2024)

19 years old (as of August 2024) Height: 5’10″ (178 centimetres)

5’10″ (178 centimetres) Position: Dancer, Rapper

Dancer, Rapper Languages: Korean, Japanese

Soul from P1Harmony’s full name is Haku Shota. Born on 1 February 2005 in Nagoya, Japan, he is 19 years old as of August 2024. He is of mixed heritage, with a Korean mother and a Japanese father. Soul is the main dancer and a rapper in P1Harmony and was introduced as the fifth group member on 4 September 2020.

6. Jongseob

Jongseob wearing a black and white striped long-sleeve shirt and black pants (L). The rapper posing for the camera in a neutral face (R). Photo: @kim_jongseob_1119 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Kim Jongseob

Kim Jongseob Stage name: Jongseob

Jongseob Date of birth: 19 November 2005

19 November 2005 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Incheon, South Korea

Incheon, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Age: 18 years old (as of August 2024)

18 years old (as of August 2024) Height: 5’9″ (176 centimetres)

5’9″ (176 centimetres) Position: Rapper, Dancer

Rapper, Dancer Languages: Korean

Jongseob from P1Harmony’s full name is Kim Jongseob. He was born on 19 November 2005 in Incheon, South Korea, making him 18 years old as of August 2024. Jongseob’s mother, Kim Yeon-ju, is a jazz dancer.

He is the group's main rapper, lead dancer and the maknae (youngest member) of P1Harmony. The lead dancer gained attention early on by participating in the K-pop Star 6 show before debuting with P1Harmony. He was also a trainee under YG Entertainment and was chosen to be a contestant of Treasure Box.

Why is P1Harmony called Piwon?

P1Harmony is pronounced "P one harmony," and fans have shortened the pronunciation to Piwon. The fandom's name is P1ece, pronounced “piece”. In the aforementioned 2021 L'Officiel Hommes Malaysia interview, Keeho clarified that the band's name is a combination of plus, one and harmony, signifying the group's potential to create various harmonies together.

P1Harmony is a combination of plus +, number 1, and harmony, 6 boys with unlimited potential to create various harmonies with “Team” and “One” added.

Who is the P1Harmony leader?

Who is P1Harmony's Maknae? The South Korean K-pop musical band's Maknae is Soul. He was born on 19 November 2005, making him 18 years old as of August 2024.

Is Theo from P1Harmony an only child?

Yes, Theo is the only child in his family. His mother is a hairstylist.

P1Harmony debuted on 28 October 2020.

What are P1Harmony members’ positions?

The K-pop band members' positions are Keeho, the leader and vocalist; Theo as the lead vocalist; Jiung as the vocalist and rapper; Intak as the main rapper and lead dancer; Soul as the main dancer and rapper; and Jongseob as the main rapper, and lead dancer, and Maknae (Youngest member).

Did P1Harmony have 7 members?

No, P1Harmony has always had 6 members since their debut.

Which P1Harmony member is Japanese?

Soul (Haku Shota) is the Japanese member of P1Harmony. He has a Korean mother and a Japanese father.

What are P1Harmony’s ages?

As of August 2024, the members' ages are Keeho, 22; Theo, 23; Jiung, 22; Intak, 21; Soul, 19; and Jongseob, 18.

When will P1Harmony disband?

As of 2024, there is no confirmed disbandment date for P1Harmony.

P1Harmony members are Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. They bring a diverse range of talents and backgrounds to the group. These young, talented members have carved out their identities while working together seamlessly.

