KARD members: profiles, ages, fun facts about the K-pop stars

KARD is a South Korean co-ed group formed by DSP Media. Its members are J. Seph, BM, So-min, and Ji-woo. The group garnered attention for being one of the few co-ed groups in the K-pop industry, which helped it stand out in a market dominated by single-gender groups. Here are the KARD members and information about their ages, roles in the band, and who manages them.

The KARD members J.seph, BM, So-min and Ji-woo. Photo: JTBC PLUS, Jun Sato (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

KARD's prominent songs include Don't Recall, HOLA HOLA, Don't Recall, Rumor and RED MOON. This co-ed group has received several awards, including the Rookie Award at the 2018 Melon Music Awards and Best New Female Artist at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

KARD's profile

Full name KARD Year of formation 2016 Country of origin South Korea Number of Members 4 Labels DSP Media Genre of music K-pop Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

KARD members

KARD members have gained a lot of attention for making co-ed stand out in the market. The South Korean group was formed by DSP Media in 2016. It consists of two female and two male members. Below are all the members who make up the group.

1. J.seph

J.Seph of Kard attends the "V HEARTBEAT" Fan Signing Event at Hoa Binh The Theatre on 31 May 2019 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photo: JTBC PLUS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Tae-hyung

Kim Tae-hyung Stage name: J.seph

J.seph Nickname: Ace

Ace Date of birth: 21 June 1992

21 June 1992 Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Chungju, South Korea

Chungju, South Korea Age: 32 years old (as of June 2024)

32 years old (as of June 2024) Height: 5'11" (180 cm)

5'11" (180 cm) Weight: 150 lbs (68 kg)

150 lbs (68 kg) Role: Main Rapper, Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist

Main Rapper, Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist Social media: Instagram

J.seph from KARD's real name is Kim Taehyung. He hails from Chungju, Chungcheong Province, South Korea. He was born on 21 June 1992 and is 32 years old as of June 2024. J.Seph plays a crucial role in KARD as the main rapper, lead dancer, and vocalist, bringing a dynamic presence to the group.

KARD's lead dancer is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall and weighs around 150 pounds (68 kilograms). The vocalist has a younger sister, but details about his parents are not publicly disclosed. Between October 2021 and January 2022, the rapper was part of the Korean Army Musical called Meissa's Song.

2. BM

BM dressed in a black suit (L). The dancer in a black sleeveless top (R). Photo: @bigmatthewww on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Matthew Kim

Matthew Kim Stage name: BM

BM Nickname: Big Matthew

Big Matthew Date of birth: 20 October 1992

20 October 1992 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 31 years old (as of June 2024)

31 years old (as of June 2024) Height: 6'2" (187 cm)

6'2" (187 cm) Weight: 194 lbs (88 kg)

194 lbs (88 kg) Role: Main Dancer, Lead Rapper, Sub Vocalist

Main Dancer, Lead Rapper, Sub Vocalist Social media: Instagram

BM is known for his powerful stage presence and impressive dance skills. He was born Matthew Kim on 20 October 1992 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 31 years old as of June 2024. BM is KARD's main dancer, lead rapper, and vocalist. His stage name is Big Matthew. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

BM from KARD's height is 6 feet 2 inches tall (187 centimetres) and weighs approximately 194 pounds (88 kilograms). BM comes from a family of Korean immigrants and has two younger brothers. He was ranked 47th in TC Candler's 'The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017' and 71st in 'The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018'.

3. So-min

So-min So-min dressed in a black leather jacket over a white top (L). The vocalist dressed in a sheer, blue, long-sleeved blouse (R). Photo: @somin_jeon0822 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeon So-min

Jeon So-min Stage name: Somin

Somin Nickname: Vitamin

Vitamin Date of birth: 22 August 1996

22 August 1996 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Age: 27 years old (as of June 2024)

27 years old (as of June 2024) Height: 5'5" (165 cm)

5'5" (165 cm) Weight: 105 lbs (48 kg)

105 lbs (48 kg) Role: Main Vocalist, Visual

Main Vocalist, Visual Social media: Instagram

Jeon So-min, known as So-min, was born on 22 August 1996 in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. She is 27 years old as of June 2024. The South Korean vocalist has two older sisters. In KARD, So-min serves as the main vocalist. She was a member of DSP Media's girl group PURETTY, which disbanded in 2014.

In 2015, So-min debuted as the leader of DSP Media's girl group APRIL. She was a member of DSP Media's girl group PURETTY, which disbanded in 2014. So-min made her debut as the leader of DSP Media's girl group APRIL in 2015. So-min's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) and weighs approximately 105 pounds (48 kilograms).

4. Ji-woo

Ji-woo in a white shirt with colourful designs (L). The dancer with long dark hair (R). Photo: @_zziwooo0 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jeon Ji-woo

Jeon Ji-woo Stage name: Jiwoo

Jiwoo Nickname: Woozi

Woozi Date of birth: 4 October 1996

4 October 1996 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Seongnam, South Korea

Seongnam, South Korea Age: 27 years old (as of June 2024)

27 years old (as of June 2024) Height: 5'5" (165 cm)

5'5" (165 cm) Weight: 103 lbs (47 kg)

103 lbs (47 kg) Role: Main Dancer, Lead Vocalist, Rapper, Maknae

Main Dancer, Lead Vocalist, Rapper, Maknae Social media: Instagram

Jeon Ji-woo is known for her dynamic dancing skills and powerful stage presence. She is the main dancer, lead vocalist, and rapper of KARD. Ji-woo from KARD hails from Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. She was born on 4 October 1996 and is 27 years old as of June 2024. The South Korean dancer graduated from Chungdam High School.

She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 103 pounds (47 kilograms). Her multifaceted abilities and vibrant personality have significantly contributed to KARD's success and popularity.

What are KARD members' ages?

As of June 2024, J.seph is 32 years old, BM is 31 years old, So-min is 27 years old, and Ji-woo is 27 years old.

What company is KARD under?

KARD is under the South Korean entertainment company DSP Media. The company has managed various artists and groups since its establishment. The K-pop music band debuted under DSP Media in 2017.

KARD officially debuted on 19 July 2017, with the release of their debut extended play (EP), Hola Hola. Some of the band's notable albums include Way with Words, KARD 6th Mini Album' ICKY', Red Moon, and MORE.

When did KARD disband?

KARD has not disbanded. In July 2022, the four members renewed their contracts with DSP Media for an additional three years.

Who is the oldest in KARD?

The oldest member of the KARD K-pop group is J.seph, who is 32 years old as of April 2024.

KARD members have consistently stated that they maintain a professional relationship and do not date each other. J.Seph has clarified several times in interviews that their relationship is "strictly business," and Jiwoo added that they see each other more as family, with no romantic feelings involved.

Who is the leader of KARD?

KARD does not have an official leader, as each member has their own designated role in the team.

These KARD members have established themselves as trailblazers in the K-pop industry by breaking norms with their co-ed group format. This K-pop group's electrifying performances, international reach, and diverse musical style have solidified its presence in the music industry.

