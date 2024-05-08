Meet the PENTAGON members: K-pop stars' ages, roles & profiles

PENTAGON is a South Korean multi-national boy band formed by Cube Entertainment in 2016. The group was created through the Mnet survival show Pentagon Maker and consists of nine members. Some of the group’s prominent songs include Daisy, DO or NOT, Shine and Runaway. Who are the PENTAGON members?

The band debuted on 10 October 2016, under CUBE Entertainment, with the trailer Come into the World. Is PENTAGON still a K-pop group? On 9 October 2023, Cube Entertainment confirmed that some members, including Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok, did not renew their contracts. However, the group has not disbanded. Here is everything you need to know about the K-pop boy group PENTAGON members.

Who are the PENTAGON members?

The South Korean K-pop boy group comprises nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. Initially composed of ten members, E'Dawn left the group and on 14 November 2018. Discover some lesser-known facts about them below.

Jinho

Full name Jo Jin-ho Date of birth 17 April 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Bucheon, South Korea Height 5’6″ (168 cm) Position Main Vocalist Profession Singer, lyricist, dancer, composer, vocal coach Social media Instagram

Jo Jin-ho, popularly known as Jinho, is a South Korean singer, lyricist, dancer, composer and vocal coach. He was born on 17 April 1992 in Bucheon, South Korea. He is 32 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Jinho debuted as a member of SM Entertainment’s project boy unit, SM the Ballad, in 2010. He audited for eight weeks before he was accepted as a PENTAGON member. In 2023, he competed in the JTBC singing competition program Phantom Singer 4.

Hui

Full name Hui Date of birth 28 August 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Gwacheon, South Korea Height 5’7’’ (171 cm) Position Leader, main vocalist, lead dancer, producer Profession Singer, songwriter, composer, actor Social media Instagram

Hui is a South Korean singer, songwriter, composer, and actor. He was born on 28 August 1993 in Gwacheon, South Korea. He is 30 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He is recognised for appearing in the reality competition series Boys Planet, where he placed 13th overall.

Hui made his debut as the leader, main vocalist and lead dancer of the boy group PENTAGON in October 2016 under Cube Entertainment. He has written and produced numerous PENTAGON songs. He was previously a member of the co-ed trio Triple H. Hui is also the leader of the trot boy group Super Five of MBC's Favorite Entertainment.

Hongseok

Full name Yang Hong-seok Date of birth 17 April 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Height 5’10” (178 cm) Position Lead vocalist Profession Singer, actor Social media Instagram

Hongseok is a South Korean singer and actor. He was born on 17 April 1994 in Seoul, South Korea. He is 30 years old as of 2024. He grew up alongside his elder brother Jun-seok. Hongseok attended Hwa Chong International School in Singapore from 2007 to 2010.

He debuted as a vocalist for the group boy band PENTAGON in October 2016. Aside from group activities as a singer, he has debuted as an actor in the Korean movie, The Love That's Left. He is also multi-lingual and can speak Korean, Chinese and English fluently.

Yeo One

Full name Yeo Chang-gu Date of birth 27 March 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Daejeon, South Korea Height 5’11″ (180 cm) Position Lead vocalist Profession Singer, actor Social media Instagram

Yeo Chang-gu, widely known by his stage name Yeo One, is a South Korean singer and actor. He was born on 27 March 1996 in Daejeon Gwangyeoksi Central, South Korea. He is 28 years old as of 2024. Aside from being a lead vocalist in the PENTAGON group, Yeo Ome has also been featured in numerous TV shows and web dramas.

Yuto Adachi

Full name Yuto Adachi Date of birth 23 January 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan Height 6’1″ (185 cm) Position Lead rapper, lead dancer, sub vocalist Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, composer Social media Instagram

Yuto Adachi is a Japanese rapper, singer, songwriter and composer. He was born on 23 January 1998 in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. He is 26 years old as of 2024. He has two siblings, a sister and a brother. Yuto has become one of the official members after completing his PENTAGON Graph in the 9th week of the program.

Kino

Full name Kang Hyung-gu Date of birth 27 January 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Seongnam, South Korea Height 5’10” (177 cm) Position Main dancer, vocalist, sub-rapper, face of the group Occupation Singer, songwriter, rapper, composer, dancer Social media Instagram, TikTok

Kang Hyung-gu, well-known as Kino, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, composer and dancer. He was born on 27 January 1998 in Seongnam, South Korea. He is 26 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. He can speak Korean, Japanese, and English fluently.

Kino attended Hanlim Multi Art High School before joining Sejong University. Before joining Cube Entertainment, he was a former Power Vocal and JYP Entertainment trainee. He was also a member of a dance team called Urban Boyz.

Wooseok

Full name Jung Woo-seok Date of birth 31 January 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Gwangju, South Korea Height 6’3’’ (191 cm) Position Main rapper, sub vocalist, maknae Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, model, composer Social media Instagram

Who is the youngest member of PENTAGON K-pop? Wooseok is the youngest member of the South Korean boy group PENTAGON. He is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, model and composer. He was born on 31 January 1998 in Gwangju, South Korea.

Wooseok graduated from the School of Performing Arts in Seoul. When he was a child, he played violin and piano, regularly participated in competitions and won numerous awards including Special Prize at a violin competition.

Shinwon

Full name Go Shin Won Date of birth 11 December 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Cheongju-si, South Korea Height 6’ (184 cm) Position Vocalist Profession Singer Social media Instagram

Shinwon is a South Korean singer under Cube Entertainment. He was born on 11 December 1995 in Cheongju-si, South Korea. He is 28 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. He worked part-time in the BWCW store. He was also featured as a street model for LEFAS.

Yan An

Full name Yan An Date of birth 25 October 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Shanghai, China Height 6’2’’ (187 cm) Position Vocalist, visual Profession Singer Social media Instagram

Yan An was born on 25 October 1996 in Hokkaido, Japan, but raised in Shanghai, China. He is 27 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. He can speak Mandarin, Chinese and Korean fluently. He debuted as the sub-vocalist and visual of Cube’s boy group PENTAGON on 10 October 2016.

What is the meaning of the K-pop group name PENTAGON?

The name PENTAGON means the group aims to be perfect by having all five things that make a great idol: vocal/rap, dance, teamwork, talent, and mind.

Why did the PENTAGON disband?

On 9 October 2023, Cube Entertainment announced that some of the K-pop group members including Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok did not renew their contract with the company. However, the group is not disbanded.

Who left from PENTAGON K-pop group?

E'Dawn, a South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter left the group on 14 November 2018. He released nine EPs in both Korean and Japanese for the group before his departure from Cube Entertainment.

Who is the leader of PENTAGON K-pop?

Hui is the leader of PENTAGON K-pop group. He is also the main vocalist and lead dancer of the group.

Who is the oldest in the PENTAGON group?

Considering the PENTAGON's members' age, Jinho is the oldest of the K-pop group members. He is 32 years old as of 2024. He was born on 17 April 1992.

Above is everything you need to know about the PENTAGON members' ages, roles, positions and profiles. Since their debut in 2016, the members have proved that team spirit, unique charm, versatility, and dedication to a corporate goal can determine how far a team can go.

