Meet the members of LE SSERAFIM: K-pop’s rising stars

LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop girls group that was formed in January 2022 and consists of 5 members. It is the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. Some of the group’s prominent songs include Blue Flame, The Hydra, We Got So Much, Perfect Night, and Burn the Bridge. Who are the members of LE SSERAFIM?

LE SSERAFIM members at SBS Music Awards at Inspire Arena in Jung-gu on 25 December 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

LE SSERAFIM debuted on 2 May 2022, releasing their debut EP Fearless and lead single Fearless. In 2023, LE SSERAFIM released their first studio album, Unforgiven. Since its debut, LE SSERAFIM has won numerous awards, including Favourite New Artist at the 2022 Mama Awards. Here is everything you need to know about the K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM.

Who are the members of LE SSERAFIM?

The group comprises five members from different countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the United States. They include Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Initially a six-member group, Kim Ga-ram left on 20 July 2022 after the termination of her exclusive contract. Discover members of LE SSERAFIM’s ages and their positions below.

Sakura

Sakura Miyawaki at LE SSERAFIM's 3rd Mini Album 'EASY' showcase at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk-gu on 19 February 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sakura Miyawaki

: Sakura Miyawaki Date of birth : 19 March 1998

: 19 March 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kagoshima City, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan

: Kagoshima City, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan Nationality : Japanese

: Japanese Position : Vocalist

: Vocalist Social media: Instagram

Sakura Miyawak, better known as Sakura, is a Japanese actress, singer and radio host based in South Korea. She was born on 19 March 1998 in Kagoshima City, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan. She is 26 years old as of 2024. Sakura is the oldest member of the South Korean group LE SSERAFIM.

She was previously a member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One and Japanese girl groups AKB48 and HKT48. On March 21, 2022, she joined Japanese talent agency A.M. Entertainment for individual activities in Japan. In an interview with NME, Sakura said:

I think my fans will be surprised by my dancing and singing [this time around]. I had my first trainee experience when I came to HYBE, and I had the opportunity to build my skills from the ground up. I think people will be surprised to see this growth.

Chae-won

Kim Chae-Won at the Maison Kitsune Baby Fox Collection launching event on 29 March 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kim Chae-won

: Kim Chae-won Date of birth : 1 August 2000

: 1 August 2000 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

: Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea Nationality : South Korean

: South Korean Position : Leader, vocalist, dancer

: Leader, vocalist, dancer Social media: Instagram

The South Korean singer was born on 1 August 2000 in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea, making her 23 years old as of 2024. She is the leader of the girl group LE SSERAFIM. Like Sakura, she was a former member of the reality competition series Produce 48's resulting girl group, Iz*One, in 2018.

Kim completed her basic education at Seoul Poi Elementary School, Guryong Middle School and later enrolled at Gaepo High School. She later transferred to Hanlim Multi Art School, graduating in 2019. Her mother Lee Ran-hee is a theatre actress.

Yun-jin

Huh Yun-jin at Yonsei University 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall on 17 October 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Huh Yun-jin

: Huh Yun-jin Date of birth : 8 October 2001

: 8 October 2001 Age : 22 years old (as of 2024)

: 22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea

: Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea Nationality : Korean-American

: Korean-American Position : Vocalist, dancer

: Vocalist, dancer Social media: Instagram

Huh Yun-jin is a Korean-American singer-songwriter and producer. She was born on 8 October 2001 in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea, but grew up in New York, United States. She trained in opera singing and decided to give K-pop a shot instead of attending college.

She became a trainee for Pledis Entertainment and competed in Produce 48 in 2018, but she did not end up debuting in Iz*One with her future LE SSERAFIM members. A skilled songwriter, Huh Yunjin has helped write a handful of LE SSERAFIM’s tracks and released her own song on YouTube called Raise y_our glass in August 2022.

Kazuha

Kazuha at the LANCOME Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation pop-up store opening on 5 April 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nakamura Kazuha

: Nakamura Kazuha Date of birth : 9 August 2003

: 9 August 2003 Age : 20 years old (as of 2024)

: 20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kochi, Japan

: Kochi, Japan Nationality : Japanese

: Japanese Position : Vocalist, dancer, rapper

: Vocalist, dancer, rapper Social media: Instagram

Kazuha is a rising rapper and dancer. She was born on 9 August 2003 in Kochi, Japan, but grew up in Osaka from 2 to 16 years old. She is 20 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Kazuha is an experienced ballerina who studied at the Dutch National Ballet Academy in the Netherlands.

She formerly attended the Bolshoi Academy in Moscow, Russia, and the Royal Ballet School in the United Kingdom. She was personally scouted by Big Hit Music/HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk briefly before making her debut, which left her to learn Korean and train intensively in three months.

Eunchae

Hong Eun-chae at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk-gu on 19 February 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hong Eunchae

: Hong Eunchae Date of birth : 10 November 2006

: 10 November 2006 Age : 17 years old (as of 2024)

: 17 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Miryang, South Korea

: Miryang, South Korea Nationality : South Korean

: South Korean Position: Dancer, vocalist, maknae

Dancer, vocalist, maknae Social media: Instagram

Hong Eunchae is the youngest member of LE SSERAFIM. She was born on 10 November 2006 in Miryang, South Korea. As of 2024, she is 17 years old, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She was the last member of LE SSERAFIM to be added to the group.

Who is the main dancer of LE SSERAFIM?

Eunchae is considered LE SSERAFIM’s main dancer. She attended Def Dance School for two years and later enrolled at Incheon Popular Arts High School. She formerly auditioned at JYP Entertainment and Pledis Entertainment before joining Source Music in 2021.

How popular is LE SSERAFIM?

The music band is renowned for their chart-topping singles and albums. In 2024, they achieved their second number-one album in South Korea and a top-ten album on the Billboard 200 with their third extended play, Easy. The title track of the EP marked their debut entry on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The ground won several accolades, such as winning the Favourite New Artist award at the 2022 Mama Awards, Rookie of the Year at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, Rookie Artist of the Year at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards, and Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards.

What is the meaning of LE SSERAFIM?

The group's name, LE SSERAFIM, is an anagram of the phrase "I'm Fearless". It also references the heavenly beings, seraphim. The phrase represents how the group is determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world.

Who is fluent in English in LE SSERAFIM?

Huh Yun-jin is fluent in English. She can also speak Spanish and Italian fluently.

How many members of LE SSERAFIM are there?

The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae. The group initially had six members. Kim Ga-ram left on 20 July 2022 after the termination of her exclusive contract.

What is the fandom name of LE SSERAFIM?

The fandom name for LE SSERAFIM is "fearnot." The name is a homonym for "blooming" in Korean.

Since its debut in 2022, members of LE SSERAFIM have lived up to its slogan of being "fearless" through its strong performances and musical concepts. With over 1.6 million followers on Twitter, 5.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the K-pop girl group has gained worldwide fame.

