TXT members: Meet the stars of K-Pop's charismatic quintet

Who are TXT members? Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT, is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment. TXT comprises five members: Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Their name refers to five individuals who came together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow.

TXT debuted on March 4, 2014, with the mini album The Dream Chapter: Star. Photo: @Sporcle (modified by author)

Tomorrow X Together members debuted on March 4, 2014, with the mini album The Dream Chapter: Star. Since their debut, the group has had ten releases, including three studio albums and six EPs. Their third studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, ranked number five on the Billboard 200.

List of TXT members

Here is a list of the five members of this sensational group. Discover TXT members' positions and their ages.

1. Yeonjun

Yeonjun of boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER at the Netflix "Badland Hunters" VIP screening at Lotte Cinema in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Full name : Choi Yeon-jun

: Choi Yeon-jun Date of birth: September 13, 1999

September 13, 1999 Age: 24 years (in 2024)

24 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Height: 5 feet 11 inch

5 feet 11 inch Weight : 65 kg (approx)

: 65 kg (approx) Social media : Instagram

: Instagram Position: Rapper, Vocalist, Dancer

Choi Yeonjun is the first member of the Big Hit Entertainment's boy's group, TXT. Previously, he was signed to Cube Entertainment. He is recognized for his dance abilities, rap skills, and charismatic stage presence.

He is also admired for his unique sense of style and endearing demeanour. He is currently a host on the South Korean music show Inkigayo and is considered one of the most versatile members of the group.

2. Soobin

He is the leader of the boy group TXT. Photo: @official_soobin (modified by author)

Full name : Choi Soo-bin

: Choi Soo-bin Date of birth : December 5, 2000

: December 5, 2000 Age : 23 years (in 2024)

: 23 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Sangnok-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

: Sangnok-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Height : 6 feet 1 inch

: 6 feet 1 inch Weight: 67 kg (approx)

67 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Instagram Position: Leader, Lead vocalist, Dancer, Rapper

Soobin, whose full name is Choi Soobin, is the TXT leader. He officially debuted with the group on March 4, 2019, through their mini-album The Dream Chapter: Star.

He is the second boy band member since he joined after Yeonjun, the group's first member. He is also the second oldest. His bandmates affectionately refer to him as a sloth for having the chubbiest face out of all five.

3. Huening Kai

Huening Kai of TXT at the press conference for TXT debut at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS

Full name : Kai Kamal Huening

: Kai Kamal Huening Date of birth : August 14, 2002

: August 14, 2002 Age: 21 years (in 2024)

21 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Hawaii, United States of America

Hawaii, United States of America Height : 6 feet 0 inch

: 6 feet 0 inch Weight: 67 kg (approx)

67 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Instagram Position: Lead vocalist, rapper, maknae

Huening Kai rose to fame as the third Tomorrow X Together (TXT) music band member, thanks to his vocals and instrument mastery. He is also the youngest member. Despite being born in Hawaii, he spent most of his childhood in China, where his father was a singer and television personality.

Kai signed up for the group as a singer-songwriter, but the group suggested that he tries dancing, which led him to debut as an idol in the TXT group. He also helped the band write and compose the song Roller Coaster of their The Dream Chapter: Magic album.

4. Taehyun

Taehyun of TXT at the press conference for TXT debut at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS

Full name: Kang Tae Hyun

Kang Tae Hyun Date of birth: February 5, 2002

February 5, 2002 Age: 22 years (in 2024)

22 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Height : 5 feet 10 inch

: 5 feet 10 inch Weight: 55 kg (approx)

55 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Instagram Position: Lead vocalist, rapper

Kang Tae-hyun is a South African singer, vocalist, and dancer under Big Hit Entertainment. He was announced in January 2019 as the group's fourth member to be unveiled. He is in charge of the group's passion and style.

Besides being a K-pop boy band TXT member, he performs as a solo artist, and his EP is Principles. He also used to make educational videos where he taught children to speak English before he ventured into music. He was also a child model when he was younger.

5. Beomgyu

Beomgyu of TXT at the press conference for TXT debut at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS

Full name: Choi Beom Gyu

Choi Beom Gyu Date of birth : March 13, 2001

: March 13, 2001 Age: 23 years (in 2024)

23 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Height: 5 feet 11 inch

5 feet 11 inch Weight : 55 kg (approx)

: 55 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Instagram Position: Vocalist, Rapper

Choi Beomgyu is a South Korean singer-songwriter and producer known for his unique charms and high energy. He was the last TXT member to be announced. He is considered the mood maker of the group.

He joined K-pop group TXT in March 2019 after two years as a trainee. Beomgyu was a member of a rock band and played the electric guitar, which he learned from watching YouTube videos. He also owns a studio where he writes songs for the group.

TXT's discography

The band has released five studio albums, one reissue, 28 singles and six extended plays. Here are some of their notable albums and singles:

Txt EPs

March 4, 2019: The Dream Chapter: Star

May 18, 2020: The Dream Chapter: Eternity

October 26, 2020: Minisode 1: Blue Hour

November 10, 2021: Chaotic Wonderland

May 9, 2022: Minisode 2: Thursday's Child

Their band name refers to five individuals who came together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. Photo: @Sporcle (modified by author)

Studio albums

January 20, 2021: Still Dreaming

August 17, 2021: The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

Songs

2019: Crown

2019: Our Summer

2020: Everlasting Shine

2020: Your Light

2021: Love Sight

2021: Force

2022: Good Boy Gone Bad

2022: Valley of Lies

2023: Goodbye Now

2023: Chasing That Feeling

Who is the main rapper of TXT?

Yeonjun is the main rapper and dancer of the Tomorrow X Together group. He is also recognized for his dance abilities and rap skills.

Who is the main visual in TXT?

Huening Kai is the visual of Tomorrow X Together. He is known for his striking visuals and captivating stage presence within the group.

Who is the youngest to oldest member of TXT?

Heuning Kai is the youngest, born on August 14, 2002, followed by Taehyun on February 5, 2002. Next is Beomgyu, born on March 13, 2001, followed by Soobin, born on December 5, 2000. Choi Yeonjun is the oldest, born on September 13, 1999. He is 24 years old in 2024.

Above are five TXT members who joined a growing list of Korean boy bands that are making a massive impact in global entertainment. The group debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star.

