TXT members: Meet the stars of K-Pop's charismatic quintet
Who are TXT members? Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT, is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment. TXT comprises five members: Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Their name refers to five individuals who came together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow.
Tomorrow X Together members debuted on March 4, 2014, with the mini album The Dream Chapter: Star. Since their debut, the group has had ten releases, including three studio albums and six EPs. Their third studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, ranked number five on the Billboard 200.
List of TXT members
Here is a list of the five members of this sensational group. Discover TXT members' positions and their ages.
1. Yeonjun
- Full name: Choi Yeon-jun
- Date of birth: September 13, 1999
- Age: 24 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 11 inch
- Weight: 65 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
- Position: Rapper, Vocalist, Dancer
Choi Yeonjun is the first member of the Big Hit Entertainment's boy's group, TXT. Previously, he was signed to Cube Entertainment. He is recognized for his dance abilities, rap skills, and charismatic stage presence.
He is also admired for his unique sense of style and endearing demeanour. He is currently a host on the South Korean music show Inkigayo and is considered one of the most versatile members of the group.
2. Soobin
- Full name: Choi Soo-bin
- Date of birth: December 5, 2000
- Age: 23 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Sangnok-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 67 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
- Position: Leader, Lead vocalist, Dancer, Rapper
Soobin, whose full name is Choi Soobin, is the TXT leader. He officially debuted with the group on March 4, 2019, through their mini-album The Dream Chapter: Star.
He is the second boy band member since he joined after Yeonjun, the group's first member. He is also the second oldest. His bandmates affectionately refer to him as a sloth for having the chubbiest face out of all five.
3. Huening Kai
- Full name: Kai Kamal Huening
- Date of birth: August 14, 2002
- Age: 21 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Hawaii, United States of America
- Height: 6 feet 0 inch
- Weight: 67 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
- Position: Lead vocalist, rapper, maknae
Huening Kai rose to fame as the third Tomorrow X Together (TXT) music band member, thanks to his vocals and instrument mastery. He is also the youngest member. Despite being born in Hawaii, he spent most of his childhood in China, where his father was a singer and television personality.
Kai signed up for the group as a singer-songwriter, but the group suggested that he tries dancing, which led him to debut as an idol in the TXT group. He also helped the band write and compose the song Roller Coaster of their The Dream Chapter: Magic album.
4. Taehyun
- Full name: Kang Tae Hyun
- Date of birth: February 5, 2002
- Age: 22 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 10 inch
- Weight: 55 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
- Position: Lead vocalist, rapper
Kang Tae-hyun is a South African singer, vocalist, and dancer under Big Hit Entertainment. He was announced in January 2019 as the group's fourth member to be unveiled. He is in charge of the group's passion and style.
Besides being a K-pop boy band TXT member, he performs as a solo artist, and his EP is Principles. He also used to make educational videos where he taught children to speak English before he ventured into music. He was also a child model when he was younger.
5. Beomgyu
- Full name: Choi Beom Gyu
- Date of birth: March 13, 2001
- Age: 23 years (in 2024)
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Height: 5 feet 11 inch
- Weight: 55 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
- Position: Vocalist, Rapper
Choi Beomgyu is a South Korean singer-songwriter and producer known for his unique charms and high energy. He was the last TXT member to be announced. He is considered the mood maker of the group.
He joined K-pop group TXT in March 2019 after two years as a trainee. Beomgyu was a member of a rock band and played the electric guitar, which he learned from watching YouTube videos. He also owns a studio where he writes songs for the group.
TXT's discography
The band has released five studio albums, one reissue, 28 singles and six extended plays. Here are some of their notable albums and singles:
Txt EPs
- March 4, 2019: The Dream Chapter: Star
- May 18, 2020: The Dream Chapter: Eternity
- October 26, 2020: Minisode 1: Blue Hour
- November 10, 2021: Chaotic Wonderland
- May 9, 2022: Minisode 2: Thursday's Child
Studio albums
- January 20, 2021: Still Dreaming
- August 17, 2021: The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape
Songs
- 2019: Crown
- 2019: Our Summer
- 2020: Everlasting Shine
- 2020: Your Light
- 2021: Love Sight
- 2021: Force
- 2022: Good Boy Gone Bad
- 2022: Valley of Lies
- 2023: Goodbye Now
- 2023: Chasing That Feeling
Who is the main rapper of TXT?
Yeonjun is the main rapper and dancer of the Tomorrow X Together group. He is also recognized for his dance abilities and rap skills.
Who is the main visual in TXT?
Huening Kai is the visual of Tomorrow X Together. He is known for his striking visuals and captivating stage presence within the group.
Who is the youngest to oldest member of TXT?
Heuning Kai is the youngest, born on August 14, 2002, followed by Taehyun on February 5, 2002. Next is Beomgyu, born on March 13, 2001, followed by Soobin, born on December 5, 2000. Choi Yeonjun is the oldest, born on September 13, 1999. He is 24 years old in 2024.
Above are five TXT members who joined a growing list of Korean boy bands that are making a massive impact in global entertainment. The group debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star.
