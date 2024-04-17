BTS ages and birthdays: How old are the members of the iconic K-pop band?

BTS is a South Korean boy band comprising Jin, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope. The group debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Some of their accolades include five Grammy Award nominations and multiple American Music Awards. In 2019, Time ranked BTS as one of the 100 most influential people worldwide. Due to this popularity, personal details about the band members are subject to public scrutiny. So, what are the BTS ages?

Jimin during the Today Show in 2020 (L). BTS members at the 2021 American Music Awards (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)

BTS is composed of seven members born between 1992 and 1997. At the time of their debut in June 2013, they ranged from 15 to 20 years old. The oldest and youngest members of the band have an age gap of 5 years. This article highlights each member’s birth date and year.

BTS: ages and profile summaries

The band comprises individuals of different ages who contribute to its success. Below are the ages of the BTS members, from the oldest to the youngest, with fun facts and social media profiles.

1. Jin

Jin during the Emergency Declaration VIP Screening at COEX Mega Box in 2022. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Full name Kim Seok-jin Stage name Jin Date of birth 2 December 1992 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality South Korean Height 5’9’’ (179 cm) Profession Singer-songwriter Social media Instagram

Who is the oldest person in BTS? Jin (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 2 December 1992 in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He is of the Gwangsan Kim clan.

Even though he initially aspired to be an on-screen star, he joined the boy band in 2013. Jin has co-written and produced three hit songs with BTS: Awake (2016), Epiphany (2018) and Moon (2020).

2. Suga

Suga of boy band BTS at The Devil's Deal VIP Screening at COEX Megabox in 2023. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Full name Min Yoon-gi Stage name Suga, Agust D Date of birth 9 March 1993 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality South Korean Height 5’7’’ (174 cm) Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer Social media Instagram

Suga (31 as of 2024) was born on 9 March 1993 in Daegu, South Korea. He belongs to the Yeoheung Min clan.

The star’s debut solo album peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200, ranking him the highest-charting South Korean solo artist ever. In 2018, then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in awarded him the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit for promoting Korean culture.

3. J-Hope

J-Hope at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter show in 2023. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Full name Jung Ho-seok Stage name J-Hope Date of birth 1 February 1994 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality South Korean Height 5’8’’ (178 cm) Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer Social media Instagram

J-Hope (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 1 February 1994 in Buk District, Gwangju, South Korea. He attended Global Cyber University, where he graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment. Under Big Hit Entertainment, J-Hope debuted as a BTS member in 2013.

He became the first member of the K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100 after his song with renowned musician Becky G charted at number 81.

4. RM

RM at W Korea‘s 18th breast cancer awareness campaign Love Your W event at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in 2023. Photo: The Chosunilbo

Full name Kim Nam-joon Stage name RM Date of birth 12 September 1994 Age 29 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality South Korean Height 5’11’’ (180 cm) Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer Social media Instagram

Kim Nam-joon (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 12 September 1994 in Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea. He has a younger sister and is part of the Gangneung Kim clan. In 2018, the rapper made history when his mixtape, RM, peaked at number 26 on the Billboard 200.

Who is the leader of BTS?

RM is the leader of the K-pop group. According to PopBuzz, he has an IQ of 148. His fluency in English has helped the group reach astronomical levels. The star learnt the language by watching Friends repeatedly with his mother.

5. Jimin

Jimin at the 2023 reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue in New York City, USA. Photo: Taylor Hill

Full name Park Ji-min Stage name Jimin Date of birth 13 October 1995 Age 28 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Nationality South Korean Height 5’7’’ (174 cm) Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer Social media Instagram

Jimin (aged 28 as of 2024) was born on 13 October 1995 in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. He is of the Milyang Park clan.

His single Like Crazy debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, simultaneously making him the highest-charting Korean solo artist in the history of BiIllboard 200 and Hot 100.

6. V

V of BTS at the 2020 photo call for the 34th Golden Disc Awards in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Imazins

Full name Kim Tae-hyung Stage name V Date of birth 30 December 1995 Age 28 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality South Korean Height 5’9’’ (179 cm) Profession Singer, songwriter Social media Instagram

V (aged 28 as of 2024) was born on 30 December 1995 in Daegu, South Korea. Since joining BTS in 2013, he has performed three solo tracks under their names: Stigma (2016), Singularity (2018) and Inner Child (2020).

In addition, the star appeared in the TV series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016 and produced the single It’s Definitely You to its soundtrack.

7. Jungkook

JungKook posing for a photo at SiriusXM Studios in 2023. Photo: Jason Mendez

Full name Jeon Jung-kook Stage name Jungkook Date of birth 1 September 1997 Age 26 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality South Korean Height 5’8’’ (178 cm) Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer Social media X (Twitter)

Who is the youngest in BTS? Jungkook (aged 26 as of 2024) was born on 1 September 1997 in Busan, South Korea.

In 2020, he graduated from Global Cyber University’s Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment. The same year, he became the first South Korean artist to release an official hit, Dreamers, for the FIFA World Cup.

Above is everything you need to know about BTS ages. As of 2023, the group ranks South Korea’s best-selling musical act, having sold over 40 million albums.

