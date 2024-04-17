Global site navigation

BTS ages and birthdays: How old are the members of the iconic K-pop band?
by  Ruth Gitonga

BTS is a South Korean boy band comprising Jin, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope. The group debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Some of their accolades include five Grammy Award nominations and multiple American Music Awards. In 2019, Time ranked BTS as one of the 100 most influential people worldwide. Due to this popularity, personal details about the band members are subject to public scrutiny. So, what are the BTS ages?

Jimin during the Today Show in 2020 (L). BTS members at the 2021 American Music Awards (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)
BTS is composed of seven members born between 1992 and 1997. At the time of their debut in June 2013, they ranged from 15 to 20 years old. The oldest and youngest members of the band have an age gap of 5 years. This article highlights each member’s birth date and year.

BTS: ages and profile summaries

The band comprises individuals of different ages who contribute to its success. Below are the ages of the BTS members, from the oldest to the youngest, with fun facts and social media profiles.

1. Jin

Jin attending the Emergency Declaration VIP Screening
Jin during the Emergency Declaration VIP Screening at COEX Mega Box in 2022. Photo: Han Myung-Gu
Full nameKim Seok-jin
Stage nameJin
Date of birth 2 December 1992
Age31 years old (2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
NationalitySouth Korean
Height5’9’’ (179 cm)
ProfessionSinger-songwriter
Social mediaInstagram

Who is the oldest person in BTS? Jin (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 2 December 1992 in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He is of the Gwangsan Kim clan.

Even though he initially aspired to be an on-screen star, he joined the boy band in 2013. Jin has co-written and produced three hit songs with BTS: Awake (2016), Epiphany (2018) and Moon (2020).

2. Suga

Suga of boy band BTS attending The Devil's Deal VIP Screening
Suga of boy band BTS at The Devil's Deal VIP Screening at COEX Megabox in 2023. Photo: Han Myung-Gu
Full nameMin Yoon-gi
Stage nameSuga, Agust D
Date of birth9 March 1993
Age31 years old (2024)
Zodiac signPisces
NationalitySouth Korean
Height5’7’’ (174 cm)
ProfessionRapper, songwriter, record producer
Social mediaInstagram

Suga (31 as of 2024) was born on 9 March 1993 in Daegu, South Korea. He belongs to the Yeoheung Min clan.

The star’s debut solo album peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200, ranking him the highest-charting South Korean solo artist ever. In 2018, then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in awarded him the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit for promoting Korean culture.

3. J-Hope

J-Hope attending the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter show
J-Hope at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter show in 2023. Photo: Stephane Cardinale
Full name Jung Ho-seok
Stage nameJ-Hope
Date of birth1 February 1994
Age30 years old (2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
NationalitySouth Korean
Height5’8’’ (178 cm)
ProfessionRapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer
Social mediaInstagram

J-Hope (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 1 February 1994 in Buk District, Gwangju, South Korea. He attended Global Cyber University, where he graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment. Under Big Hit Entertainment, J-Hope debuted as a BTS member in 2013.

He became the first member of the K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100 after his song with renowned musician Becky G charted at number 81.

4. RM

RM attending W Korea‘s 18th breast cancer awareness campaign Love Your W event
RM at W Korea‘s 18th breast cancer awareness campaign Love Your W event at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in 2023. Photo: The Chosunilbo
Full nameKim Nam-joon
Stage nameRM
Date of birth12 September 1994
Age29 years old (2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
NationalitySouth Korean
Height5’11’’ (180 cm)
ProfessionRapper, songwriter, record producer
Social mediaInstagram

Kim Nam-joon (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 12 September 1994 in Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea. He has a younger sister and is part of the Gangneung Kim clan. In 2018, the rapper made history when his mixtape, RM, peaked at number 26 on the Billboard 200.

Who is the leader of BTS?

RM is the leader of the K-pop group. According to PopBuzz, he has an IQ of 148. His fluency in English has helped the group reach astronomical levels. The star learnt the language by watching Friends repeatedly with his mother.

5. Jimin

Jimin attending the 2023 reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue
Jimin at the 2023 reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue in New York City, USA. Photo: Taylor Hill
Full name Park Ji-min
Stage nameJimin
Date of birth13 October 1995
Age28 years old (2024)
Zodiac signLibra
Nationality South Korean
Height5’7’’ (174 cm)
ProfessionSinger, songwriter, dancer
Social mediaInstagram

Jimin (aged 28 as of 2024) was born on 13 October 1995 in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. He is of the Milyang Park clan.

His single Like Crazy debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, simultaneously making him the highest-charting Korean solo artist in the history of BiIllboard 200 and Hot 100.

6. V

V of BTS attending the 2020 photo call for the 34th Golden Disc Awards
V of BTS at the 2020 photo call for the 34th Golden Disc Awards in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Imazins
Full nameKim Tae-hyung
Stage nameV
Date of birth30 December 1995
Age 28 years old (2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
NationalitySouth Korean
Height5’9’’ (179 cm)
ProfessionSinger, songwriter
Social mediaInstagram

V (aged 28 as of 2024) was born on 30 December 1995 in Daegu, South Korea. Since joining BTS in 2013, he has performed three solo tracks under their names: Stigma (2016), Singularity (2018) and Inner Child (2020).

In addition, the star appeared in the TV series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016 and produced the single It’s Definitely You to its soundtrack.

7. Jungkook

JungKook posing for a photo at SiriusXM Studios
JungKook posing for a photo at SiriusXM Studios in 2023. Photo: Jason Mendez
Full nameJeon Jung-kook
Stage nameJungkook
Date of birth1 September 1997
Age26 years old (2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
NationalitySouth Korean
Height5’8’’ (178 cm)
ProfessionSinger, songwriter, dancer
Social mediaX (Twitter)

Who is the youngest in BTS? Jungkook (aged 26 as of 2024) was born on 1 September 1997 in Busan, South Korea.

In 2020, he graduated from Global Cyber University’s Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment. The same year, he became the first South Korean artist to release an official hit, Dreamers, for the FIFA World Cup.

Above is everything you need to know about BTS ages. As of 2023, the group ranks South Korea’s best-selling musical act, having sold over 40 million albums.

