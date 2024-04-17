BLACKPINK's ages and birthdays: how old are the K-pop icons?

BLACKPINK is a popular South Korean girl group formed in August 2016. The music band is cited as the "biggest girl group in the world" for breaking records and delivering electrifying performances. Get to know all about the members of BLACKPINK including their ages and birthdays.

BLACKPINK performing at the Coachella Stage (L). The music band attends the 2022 MTV VMAs (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

BLACKPINK consists of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Learn more about the girl group with each member's profile, which includes ages, positions, birth dates, and social media.

BLACKPINK: ages and birthdays

BLACKPINK's members debuted in 2016 when they were below 21 years old. These South Korean stars are agemates and have an age difference of less than two years.

Year of formation 2016 Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa Label YG Entertainment Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

1. Jisoo

Jisoo of Blackpink attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Jisoo

Kim Jisoo Nickname: Human Chanel, J, Jendeugi, Jendeuk, Mandu, Nini

Human Chanel, J, Jendeugi, Jendeuk, Mandu, Nini Date of birth: 3 January 1995

3 January 1995 Place of birth: Gunpo, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Gunpo, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Current residence: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Height: 5'4" (162 cm)

5'4" (162 cm) Position: Lead Vocalist, Visual

Lead Vocalist, Visual Social media: Instagram

Jisoo (born on 3 January 1995) is the oldest member of BLACKPINK. Jisoo’s age is 29 as of 2024. The BLACKPINK lead vocalist debuted in 2016 when she was only 21. She was born in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Her parents are Ha-Joon Kim and Ji-Yoo Kim. The singer has an older brother and sister.

Besides singing, Jisoo is also an actress and has been featured in several TV series, including Snowdrop (2021-2022) and Arthdal Chronicles (2019). She is trilingual and can fluently speak Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

2. Jennie

Jennie Kim attends W Korea‘s 18th breast cancer awareness campaign ‘Love Your W' event at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennie Kim

Jennie Kim Nickname: Nini

Nini Date of birth: 16 March 1996

16 March 1996 Place of birth: Cheongdamdong, Seoul, South Korea

Cheongdamdong, Seoul, South Korea Current residence: Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Height: 5'4" (163 cm)

5'4" (163 cm) Position: Main Rapper, Lead Vocalist

Main Rapper, Lead Vocalist Social media: Instagram

Jennie is the main rapper and lead vocalist in BLACKPINK. Jennie’s age is 28 as of 2024, and she was born on 16 March 1996. The South Korean rapper was born in Cheongdamdong, Seoul, South Korea. When she was eight, she relocated with her family to New Zealand.

In 2023, Jennie made her acting debut by portraying Dyanne in the HBO television series The Idol. She has bagged several awards in her career, including a Gaon Chart Music Award and a Golden Disc Award.

3. Rosé

Rosé attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on 28 August 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Park Chaeyoung

Park Chaeyoung Nickname: Rosie

Rosie Date of birth: 11 February 1997

11 February 1997 Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Current residence: South Korea

South Korea Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Position: Main Vocalist, Lead Dancer

Main Vocalist, Lead Dancer Height: 5'7" (169 cm)

5'7" (169 cm) Social media: Instagram

This BLACKPINK member was born in Auckland, New Zealand, but grew up in Melbourne, Australia. Her full name is Park Chaeyoung. Born on 11 February 1997, the BLACKPINK main vocalist is 27 years old as of 2024. Rosé participated in YG Entertainment's Australia Audition and passed when she was 16.

The South Korean singer has won several awards throughout her career, including two Guinness World Records, a Hanteo Music Award, and a Mnet Asian Music Award.

4. Lisa

Lisa attends the 'CELINE' pop-up store opening at The Hyundai on 24 February 2023 in Pangyo, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lalisa Manoban

Lalisa Manoban Nickname: Lalice, Lili, Thailand Princess

Lalice, Lili, Thailand Princess Date of birth: 27 March 1997

27 March 1997 Place of birth: Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand Current residence: South Korea

South Korea Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Position: Main Dancer, Lead Rapper, Maknae (youngest member)

Main Dancer, Lead Rapper, Maknae (youngest member) Height: 5'6" (167 cm)

5'6" (167 cm) Social media: Instagram

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, is the youngest BLACKPINK member. She is the main dancer but also raps and sings. The dancer was born on 27 March 1997, making her 27 years old as of 2024 and hails from Buriram Province, Thailand.

Lisa was raised by her Thai mother, Chitthip Brüschweiler, and her Swiss stepfather, Marco Brüschweiler. The dancer speaks fluent Korean, English, basic Japanese, and Chinese.

Which are BLACKPINK's top songs?

The South Korean K-pop girl group’s top songs are highlighted below.

Kill this love (2019) 1.9 billion views on YouTube

(2019) 1.9 billion views on YouTube How you like that (2021) 1.6 billion views on YT

(2021) 1.6 billion views on YT Pink Venom (2023) 834 million views on YT

Who is the oldest and youngest in BLACKPINK?

The oldest BLACKPINK member, Jisoo, is 29 years old as of 2024, while the youngest BLACKPINK member, Lisa, is 27 years old as of 2024.

Who is the 1st member of BLACKPINK?

Kim Jennie was the first member of Blackpink to be publicly revealed on 1 June 2016.

What are the BLACKPINK birthdays?

Below is an overview of each BLACKPINK member’s birthday.

Jisoo: 3 January

Jennie: 16 March

Rosé: 11 February

Lisa: 27 March

What were BLACKPINK's debut ages?

The debut ages of the BLACKPINK music group at the time of formation in November 2016 are shared below:

Jisoo: 21 years old

Jennie: 20 years old

Rosé: 27 years old

Lisa: 27 years old

Were there 9 members in BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK has never had nine members. The K-pop girls group originally planned to have nine members, but YG Entertainment confirmed on 29 June 2023 that the final line-up would be four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Above are the BLACKPINK ages and their birthdays. These K-pop girls are making a massive impact in global entertainment. The K-pop girls group was founded by YG Entertainment in August 2016 and has been releasing hits since then.

READ ALSO: TXT members: Meet the stars of K-pop's charismatic quintet

Briefly.co.za published about TXT's members. Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT, is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment. The music band debuted on 4 March 2014.

Since its debut, TXT has released ten albums, including three studio albums and six EPs. The group consists of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Discover TXT members' positions and ages.

Source: Briefly News