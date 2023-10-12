Chris O'Donnell's children and spouse: Meet the actor's lovely family

Chris O'Donnell is an American actor famous for playing Special Agent G Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles, the CBS crime drama TV series and NCIS spinoff. Chris is not the only member of his family to steal the spotlight on the show, as his wife and four of his kids have been on the show. Who are Chris O'Donnell's children and spouse?

Chris O'Donnell, his wife and children at the ceremony of unveiling O'Donnell's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 5th March 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

How many children does Chris O Donnell have?

Christopher O'Donnell, 53 years old (as of October 2023), is a dotting father and devoted husband. He grew up alongside his six siblings; therefore, it is a no-brainer he has a big family. It can be chaotic, though he would never trade it for anything.

Who are the five children of Chris O Donnell? Go through these details as they dive deep into the actor's family dynamics.

Lily Anne O'Donnell

Full name: Lily Anne O'Donnell

Lily Anne O'Donnell Date of birth: 3rd September 1999

3rd September 1999 Age: 24 years (as of October 2023)

24 years (as of October 2023) Place of birth: New Zealand

New Zealand Current residence: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Occupation: Assistant, domestic TV and digital distribution at Lionsgate

Lily is the eldest of Chris O'Donnell's children. She was born on 3rd September 1999 in New Zealand, although she lives in New York.

Chris O'Donnell's eldest child followed in her dad's footsteps and carved out a career in the entertainment industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she went to Boston College between 2018 and 2022 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in film/cinema/video studies. She is also an alumnus of the Marlborough School.

Lily currently works with Lionsgate as an assistant. She is a domestic TV and digital distributor at Lionsgate in New York. She previously worked in marketing and documentary production. She was featured in a 2010 scene of NCIS: Los Angeles alongside her brother, Charlie.

Actor Chris O'Donnell, his wife Caroline and children at the "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl" World Premiere on 14th June 2008 at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Christopher O' Donnell Jr

Full name: Christopher O'Donnell Jr

Christopher O'Donnell Jr Nickname: Chip

Chip Date of birth: 20th October 2000

20th October 2000 Age: 22 years (as of October 2023)

Christopher is the eldest son in Chris O'Donnell's family. He was born on 20th October 2000, and is 22 years old as of October 2023. He was named after his father, and fans claim he looks exactly like his dad.

Charles McHugh O'Donnell

Full name : Charles McHugh O'Donnell

: Charles McHugh O'Donnell Nickname: Charlie

Charlie Date of birth: 11th July 2003

11th July 2003 Age: 20 years (as of October 2023)

20 years (as of October 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Charles McHugh O'Donnell was born on 11th July 2003 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Therefore, he is 20 years old as of October 2023. From a young age, Charles had a tempo for extracurricular activities like sports and acting.

Chris O'Donnell and his wife at the Chanel's benefit dinner for the Natural Resources Defense Council's Ocean Initiative on 4th June 2011 in Malibu, California. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Finley O'Donnell

Full name: Finley O'Donnell

Finley O'Donnell Date of birth: 24th March 2006

24th March 2006 Age: 17 years (as of October 2023)

17 years (as of October 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Finley is the youngest of Chris O'Donnell's sons. He was born on 24th March 2006 and is 17 years old as of October 2023.

Is Chris O'Donnell's son in NCIS Los Angeles? Finley played his father's character in NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009. Soon after, he was featured in Tin Soldiers in 2011.

Maeve Frances O'Donnell

Full name: Maeve O'Donnell

Maeve O'Donnell Age: 15 years old (as of October 2023)

15 years old (as of October 2023) Hair colour: Brownish-brown

Brownish-brown Eye colour: Blue

Maeve O'Donnell is the youngest in the family. She is famous for playing Natasha in a 2015 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. Not much information is publicly available about Maeve, although she occasionally makes public appearances with her celebrity dad.

In an interview, Christopher commented on Chris O'Donnell's daughter on NCIS: Los Angeles, saying,

She had one little line, and she would rehearse it at home,

She was a little nervous when she got there, but then she arrived at my trailer, and they put a big star with her name on the board.

Maeve O'Donnell and Chris O'Donnell arrive at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on 12th September 2022. Photo: @Trae Patton

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Scheme through the answers to these questions as they explore Chris O'Donnell's family. They also catch you up on the actor's family details.

Is Chris 'Donnell married?

Christopher O'Donnell tied the knot with Caroline Fentress in April 1997 at St. Patrick in the City in Washington, D.C. They have been married for over 23 years and have five children. This answers the question, is Callen married in real life?

Chris O'Donnell's wife's age

Caroline was born on 3rd January 1973 and is 50 years old as of October 2023. She is also an actress featured in NICS: Los Angeles, Sunday and The 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Does Chris O'Donnell have any children?

Chris and Caroline have five kids. They are:

Lily Anne O'Donnell

Christopher O' Donnell Jr

Charles McHugh O'Donnell

Finley O'Donnell

Maeve Frances O'Donnell

Was Chris O Donnell's son in the last episode of NCIS: Los Angeles?

Are you an ardent fan of NCIS: Los Angeles and were wondering, was Chris O Donnell's son in the last episode? Chip played the new guy in the show's season finale.

What is Chris O'Donnell doing now?

In February 2023, O'Donnell signed a deal with Gersh for representation. In 2022, he joined the other NCIS: Los Angeles member, LL Cool J, to executive produce Come Dance With Me, the reality dance competition, at CBS.

These details about Chris O'Donnell's children and spouse let you into the actor's family dynamics. He is a dotting father to his kids and has introduced them to his craft, although he encourages them to follow their passions.

