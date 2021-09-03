Redmond O'Neal has had a troubled life growing up in the spotlight with his infamous parents, Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal. His early exposure to drugs resulted in a substance abuse problem that saw him in 13 different rehabs and arrested on multiple occasions. His most recent brush with the law has landed the celebrity in a mental hospital following charges of attempted murder in 2018. Find out more about how Red fell down the rabbit hole and if he is expected to be released.

With his attorney, Richard Pintal, Redmond O'Neal listens to his drug-related probation conditions in 2012. Failure to comply would result in 6 years in jail.

Source: Getty Images

Redmond O'Neal's profile

Full name: Redmond James Fawcett O'Neal

Redmond James Fawcett O'Neal Nickname: Red

Red Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Date of birth: 30 January 1985

30 January 1985 Zodiac: Aquarius

Aquarius Redmond O'Neal's age: 36

36 Current residence: Norwalk, California

Norwalk, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Redmond O'Neal's father: Ryan O'Neal

Ryan O'Neal Mother: Farrah Fawcett

Farrah Fawcett Siblings: Griffin, Tatum and Patrick

Griffin, Tatum and Patrick Height: 1.73m

1.73m Weight: 78 kg

78 kg Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Ginger

Ginger Occupation: Voice actor

Voice actor Redmond O'Neal's net worth: $10 Thousand

Farrah Fawcett, son Redmond and Ryan O'Neal all had substance abuse related issues.

Source: Getty Images

Redmond O'Neal's bio

Born to two A-list celebrities, Red had an extravagant and chaotic childhood. Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal were an iconic couple celebrated worldwide, and both actors had been known to have substance abuse problems.

The household where young Redmond grew up was a volatile environment that was not a stranger to violence. On Fawcett's 60th birthday, Ryan fired a gun at his son, Griffon, allegedly missing on purpose.

"Farrah was lying in bed, and she could hear it all — fights, swinging, gunshots. Welcome to the O'Neals'!"

Redmond O'Neal (L) and Ryan O'Neal (R) attend the 3rd annual American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards, 2013.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the drama, Farrah and Ryan's prodigy worked as a voice actor for a brief while in the 1990s.

Redmond O'Neal's movies and Television appearances

Johnny Bravo 1997

1997 The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars : 1998

: 1998 Love Don't Cost a Thing (production assistant): 2003

(production assistant): 2003 Celebrities Uncensored: 2003

2003 Entertainment Tonight : 2009

: 2009 Farrah's Story: 2009

Ryan O'Neal and Redmond O'Neal attend the Hollywood Walk of the Fame Star Ceremony, honoring Farrah Fawcett in 1995.

Source: Getty Images

Redmond O'Neal's mental health

Growing up in a broken home in an unstable environment can have long-term effects on mental stability. Redmond claims his father did the most damage and is the reason behind his erratic behaviour.

In an attempt to get clean, Red has booked into over thirteen rehabilitation centres throughout the US and even crossed Mexico's border. But, according to Redmond O'Neal's interview with Radar Online:

"It's not the drugs that have been a problem, it's the psychological trauma of my entire life"

His decline in mental health that ultimately got him arrested for violently stabbing two men can probably be attributed to his drug use and disturbing childhood, and he was subsequently found as "incompetent" by the judge.

Ryan O'Neal and his son Redmond attend court for a felony count of methamphetamine possession. The actor and his son were arrested at their home in Malibu on September 17.

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Redmond O'Neal?

His first run-in with the authorities came in 2005, when he was charged with the illegal possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. He was detained for a DUI and narcotics possession three years later, and his father, Ryan, joined him in jail in 2009 when they were both caught with methamphetamine.

2015 saw Redmond O'Neal in jail for violating probation, and he was sentenced to three-year imprisonment. However, he only served one year. He then robbed a 7-eleven store at gunpoint only after three years of freedom. Following that, he was tried with a total of six counts, including assault, drug possession and second-degree robbery.

He was apprehended just weeks later and faced charges of attempted murder after an alleged homicidal crime spree on the Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles in June 2018. Anton Folkerson, a young aspiring actor, was one of the five victims of his violent outburst. According to reports, unprovoked, Red:

"plunged a knife three-and-a-half inches into Anton's brain before slitting his throat along the carotid artery."

Redmond O'Neal appears in court on 22 May 2009 in Santa Clarita, California.

Source: Getty Images

Is Redmond O'Neal still in a mental hospital?

The day after Christmas in 2019, the troubled celebrity was transferred from the Twin Towers prison in LA to a State Hospital in Norwalk, California. His stay at the mental hospital will include treatment for mental health issues relating to bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder.

Where is Redmond O'Neal today 2021?

Is Redmond O'Neal still in jail? When he was transferred to the Californian mental facility, the maximum commitment date was set at 4 October 2021. Not much is known about his progress or whether he will be deemed "competent" at his subsequent trial. How old is Redmond O'Neal? In 2021, he celebrated his 36th birthday while incarcerated.

Redmond O'Neal grew up in the spotlight. Here, he attends the 2001 Espy Awards with his mother, Farrah Fawcett.

Source: Getty Images

The troubled celebrity was probably exposed to too much, too early in life. Unfortunately, like many other young Hollywood stars, such as Lindsey Lohan and Amanda Bynes, the fame and wealth led Red down the path of drug addiction. We hope that he is receiving the help he needs in the mental institution.

