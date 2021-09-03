Babita Deokaran: 2 More Suspects Arrested in Connection with Her Murder

Minister Bheki Cele spoke about the murder of whistle-blower and Gauteng Health Department senior official, Babita Deokaran

Cele stated that two suspects were arrested in connection with Deokaran's murder and also had a lot of cash on them

Cele wants justice for her killing and so does David Makhura, Gauteng's Premier, according to various reports

Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed that another two suspects have been apprehended. The suspects allegedly had a part in the murder of Gauteng Health Department official and whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

Cele also revealed that the suspects were in possession of a hefty amount of money. Cele was visiting in Umlazi, Durban when he confirmed that the suspects were found in possession of cash hidden in their vehicles.

Cele spoke about Deokaran's murder as well. He explained that her murder was expensive as a number of people received money to ensure she was killed.

Two more suspects have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Babita Deokaran.

Source: Getty Images

The apprehension of the two suspects takes the number of arrests to eight. Six of them appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. Their case was postponed to mid-September, according to SABC News.

News24 reported that David Makhura, Premier of Gauteng, welcomed the apprehension of the suspects. Makhura stated that the arrests bring hope, however, he awaits a conviction of the perpetrators and criminal prosecution.

6 Suspects formally charged with Babita Deokaran's murder

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the investigation into the murder of Gauteng Health Department senior financial officer Babita Deokaran has resulted in the arrest of seven suspects.

The suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 August where six of them were charged with Deokaran's murder.

The seventh suspect in the case has had the charges against them provisionally withdrawn pending a probe, according to EWN. Officials say the charges against the seventh suspect have been provisionally withdrawn pending an investigation.

Babita Deokaran: Foundations say murder of PPE tender witness was an organised hit

Briefly News previously reported that Amnesty International South Africa and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation raised their concerns about the murder of Babita Deokaran. Deokaran was a senior Gauteng Health Department Finance official who was a witness in a scandal involving personal protective equipment.

The 53-year-old mother was shot dead earlier this week shortly after she dropped her child off at school. Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton believes that the murderers waited for Deokaran outside her house.

He stated that the killers planned a professional hit and even jammed the CCTV cameras in the area where she lived. Balton visited Deokaran's house and saw her car covered in bullet holes.

Source: Briefly.co.za