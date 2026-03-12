Rachel Kolisi’s candid radio interview has reignited public interest in her past marriage to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

The revelation sparked widespread discussion online, with South Africans divided over her claims and debating the dynamics of the couple’s finances during their marriage

The conversation has also resurfaced past admissions from Siya Kolisi about struggles in their early relationship

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared revelations about Springboks captain Siya Kolisi that stunned and left many rugby fans in disbelief on social media.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi attend the UEFA Champions League group H match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Maccabi Haifa FC at Parc des Princes stadium on October 25, 2022. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

The mother of two and philanthropist made the candid admission during an interview on 947 Breakfast Club. She revealed that she once had to ask her then-husband, Siya, for money to buy basic personal hygiene items during the early years of their relationship.

Her remarks have once again placed the spotlight on the personal journey of the Bok skipper, whose marriage to Rachel ended in 2024 after years in the public eye.

Rachel Kolisi reflects on marriage to Siya Kolisi

Speaking to radio host Anele Mdoda, Rachel explained how stepping away from work changed the balance in their household during the early days of her marriage to Siya.

She said she had been working at a small bed and breakfast in Cape Town before deciding to leave her job. The decision came after she struggled to balance work with caring for their newborn son, Nicholas, as well as Siya’s younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, whom the couple were raising. Rachel admitted that leaving her job meant losing her financial independence. She revealed that at one point, she had to ask Siya for money even for everyday necessities.

According to Rachel, it was a difficult adjustment because it meant relying entirely on her husband financially while he travelled for rugby commitments.

South Africans online had plenty to say as they tried to process the revelations from the interview about the once-beloved celebrity couple:

@tianiferreira:

"I don’t believe it for a second. She lived a comfortable life with her designer handbags."

@Mpumieloves:

"Financial abuse!"

@Queeney01:

"Didn’t she have access to his bank accounts? That’s really strange."

@zeezybby:

"So they did not have a joint account?"

@mr_ccee:

"Ah ah ah ah ah. Can’t believe it."

Siya Kolisi and his family during the good times. Image: Miachel Steele

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi admits struggles with alcohol

In his memoir Rise, Siya also reflected on the challenges the couple faced in the early stages of their relationship. The 34-year-old, who earned his 100th Test cap in 2025 against the France national rugby union team, acknowledged that his behaviour at the time often placed strain on their marriage.

He wrote that there were occasions when Rachel had to cover expenses because he had spent his money on alcohol despite earning a professional rugby salary. Siya also admitted that during the 2015 Rugby World Cup, he chose to spend time partying with teammates instead of being with Rachel and their newborn child.

The Bok skipper said he later realised how much pressure his actions placed on Rachel during that period.

