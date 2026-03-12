A street interview asking how much money someone needs to survive in South Africa quickly gets people talking online

The woman’s humorous response highlights a serious conversation about the rising cost of living in the country

South Africans on social media continue debating what a realistic monthly salary looks like in today’s economic climate

The clip captures a familiar question many people ask themselves, especially as daily expenses keep climbing and financial pressure grows across the country.

A street interview about the cost of living in South Africa sparked debate online after @pakilawu posted a video on 6 March 2026, asking a passerby how much someone needs to earn to survive in the country. In the clip, the woman jokingly responded that a person would need R1 million to live comfortably. She laughed while explaining that the money would allow her to buy food, hire someone to drive her around and enjoy a good lifestyle.

The conversation touched on a growing concern among many South Africans. The cost of living has been steadily rising due to higher food prices, transport costs and electricity tariffs. While salaries have increased in some sectors, many households still struggle to keep up with everyday expenses.

Cost of living debate grips Mzansi

Questions about how much money people really need to survive have become common in online discussions. Some people believe a comfortable lifestyle requires a high income, especially in major cities where rent and transport can quickly consume most of a salary.

The video by user @pakilawu sparked lively discussions online, with viewers sharing their own opinions about realistic salaries. Some said survival depends on lifestyle and responsibilities, while others argued that earning a stable income is becoming increasingly difficult for many households.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Donnie Nkhoma wrote:

“Over a million or corruption.”

Scarface_Sebs wrote:

“R40k is a sweet spot for the 25–35 age group.”

Thato Charles wrote:

“Corruption is bad when you’re not part of it, but if you are part of it, you defend it.”

Goat wrote:

“I always say R500k a month is the perfect salary in South Africa.”

Hello wrote:

“R30k a month and you’ll be okay.”

Winza Wizzy Mpfumba wrote:

“When you said Uber, I just thought you were John’s cousin.”

PROVERBS wrote:

“Learnt well from the ANC.”

Msizwe_anderson wrote:

“I agree with her fully.”

Lefa wrote:

“Corruption is only good if I’m involved.”

Just-ice wrote:

“No corruption, no survival in South Africa.”

hstippytokky asked:

“Hey, bro, where are the pants from?”

Mkhetheka wrote:

“R70k after tax.”

Kgobe asked:

“I mean, is she wrong?”

