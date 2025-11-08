Broke College Student Starts Garden in Her Residence to Combat Rising Cost of Living
- A young woman in college decided to deal with the rising cost of living in a creative way
- The lady posted a TikTok video of her plan to stay fed after finding it expensive to buy food regularly
- People were impressed by the hard-working lady who took matters into her own hands to make sure she would always have food
A TikTok video showed a student's incredible strategic thinking. Instead of giving up because of rising expenses, she came up with a fantastic solution.
The video of the college student received more than 5,000 likes as she posted about her impressive project. The clip on TikTok received comments from people who were impressed by the young woman's growth mindset.
In a TikTok video by @refiloeemonyaki8, a young woman shared that she started a garden at her university. She noticed the cost of living was getting too much, and as a broke student, she started to grow vegetables. Her clip showed healthy-looking crops, which included onions and other basics to eat.
According to Meerkat, the cost of living in South Africa increased with a food inflation of 4.7% in May 2025. In October, the average Household food basket with 44 essential items is R5,440.60. BusinessTech reported that the most expensive city for groceries turned out to be Johannesburg. The City of Gold has the highest cost for essentials at R5,671.73.
South Africa impressed by student
Many people thought that the young lady was amazing for taking the initiative to start a food garden. Some viewers were worried about theft and shared their experiences of losing fresh produce overnight to thieves. Watch the video of the college student's garden below:
dakalo_nyakallo was worried:
"What about security?😩"
REABETSWE ✨ shared her bad gardening experience:
"I once had a garden and I would wake up to my vegetables gone 🤚😏"
Setso🇿🇦 gushed:
"The university must adopt your idea and create a garden club for students."
MaMonyaki the TikTokker was not hopeful:
"Never xem😹I know my college."
Thando@03❤😊 shared a photo of her college's garden:
"ECampusini ke mina😭😭"
MaMonyaki the creator asked:
"How did you convince them?🥺"
Thando@03❤😊 explained it was part of her training as a horticulturist:
"I am doing iHorticulture so bengenza u Inservice Training khona eCampusin and I asked my Supervisor ukuthi ngisebenzise amaSeedlings after amaPracticals because kusuke sekuzolahlwa 🥹(I asked my supervisor for seedings after practicals because they were throwing them away.")
She …❤️ wrote:
"Bantshontsha kabi lah ungavuka ekseni zingekho 😭😭(They steal a lot there, I woke up and there was nothing in my garden.")
retabile applauded the lady's garden idea:
"You are smart. I'll give you that🥹"
jasmi_ne❤️ cheered for the university student:
"I'm a proud housemate😍♥️"
