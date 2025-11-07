A doting mother, making content out of the meals she cooks for her child, became a viral sensation

The lady left people with many questions after showing herself dishing out lunch for her baby

People were stunned by the video of the woman who sparked a debate about her child's meal

A content creator who shows people her child's food went viral. The lady left people with questions after showing the food she gives her child.

A woman showed people what her 10-month-old ate for lunch. Image: Katrin Bolovstova

The video of the woman dishing food to her kid received thousands of likes. Many online users commented on the video, sharing their thoughts on the way the woman dished out food for her child.

In a video on TikTok, @mamalouie_motherhood shared the moment when she was dishing food for her 9-month-old child. For the baby's lunch, the doting mom was dishing out a generous serving of pap, with various types of vegetables and meat.

People were stunned by the amount of food a baby got. Image: Ksenia Chernaya

South Africa divided over baby's portions

Many people commented on the video, split over whether the lady was giving the baby too much food. Some were in awe of the amount of pap she dished out for a baby. Watch the video of the young lady below:

ROBLOX 🥶 said:

"As at that age we used to eat pap and milk 🍼"

hemba_muxe wrote:

"Aowa, so much pap? by the age of 1, that baby would have finished 80kg of pap 😂"

phowphow_ said:

"If the relish is smaller than pap, I’m not finishing the food shame."

Goitu Concepts joked:

"That time my two-year-old lived on photosynthesis 😭😂"

Ke sester added:

"I am sure that the 10-month-old is the one who buys groceries in the house, cos wow😩🙄"

qondilee said:

"Mine is turning six months in December 😂 we started solids at 4 I can't wait for him to eat braai with us in Christmas 😩"

chairman wrote:

"That pap can feed five people😭 hayii noh, your child must not visit or do sleepovers at family or friend's houses😭"

mrs added:

"What happened to children eating pap and gravy? No wonder they talk back at us😂"

Obmamaw054 added:

"That portion is bigger than the one l got at a party we contributed fafandred rands....l'm 360 months old by the way."

nyen89 was amused:

"This 10-month must work in construction."

shadrack makutu added:

"That pap, even as a 35-year-old can't finish it."

yourhappychild wrote:

"Even I, myself, at age 32 that pap is too much."

