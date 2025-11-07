A matriculant posted a TikTok, showing how dedicated she is to finishing their final year of school

The grade 12 student showed people that she did everything in her power to make sure that she would pass with flying colours

Many people were touched by the video of the matric student who went to extremes to guarantee herself success

A young lady who is about to finish school posted a TikTok video in anticipation of exams. The young lady shared a clip proving how hard she worked to study.

The young lady's video received thousands of likes. Many online users commented on the clip of the young lady, highlighting the struggle of exam season.

In a TikTok video, a matriculant showed people that she did everything to make sure she would be prepared for final exams. The young lady was sitting in her bedroom, which was fully covered with study notes, including her closet. The lady's caption revealed that she was feeling a lot of pressure for the exams.

SA amazed by intense study notes

Many people commented on the video of the young woman admiring her hard work. Some said the video made them question whether they were working hard enough. Watch the video of the matriculant's studying efforts below:

nox was feeling unmotivated:

"And there's no jobs, so there's literally no motivation. People are talking about how you can go overseas, but that needs money that a lot of us don't have.

W.🌸 hoped the best for the woman:

"Don’t worry, I think uzothola 103%😭"

Kurhula❤️ related to the young lady's video:

"😭😭😭Real eyy there's nothing as painful as having your family look up to you 😭the pressure😭😭you can't afford to mess up 😭"

pa.tricia_m exclaimed:

"Tjo my notes were only two pages long 😔at least I’m done with exams."

Koketso Chigazana exclaimed:

"My phone and procrastination are the biggest enemies 😭 thusang guys!"

blac_cookie🤍 was amazed by how far her study notes spread:

"My mother wouldn’t allow me to use the wardrobe😭"

CarolS was motivated to study:

"Imagine being controlled by a man coz you don’t have anything attached to your name😭NEVER!! Let’s study even harder!"

rrato.m🎀💗 felt the opposite:

"I’ve already flopped, but it is what it is, I guess."

j said:

"What if I told you that grade 7 in Asia China learn what you guys learn in grade 12?"

‍ ‍ ‍‍ ‍ USER8256959825 added:

"Nou ke curious, what are you majoring in so I can know what not to do😭?"

