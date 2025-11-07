A KwaZulu-Natal woman shared a video of Grade R students walking down a red carpet at their graduation, and one young girl's confidence had everyone watching

The clip showed the little girl walking like a model on a runway, putting one foot in front of the other with a bounce in her step that stole the show

South Africans flooded the comments, saying the girl is going to be successful in life

A woman shared a video showing how a grade R student made waves while walking down a red carpet. Images: @nonjebsithole

A video of Grade R students graduating in KwaZulu-Natal went viral, and it's all because of one little girl who walked down that red carpet like she owned the place. Her energy had over a million people watching and smiling. On 6 November 2025, the video was posted showing a graduation ceremony in a school hall.

There was a red carpet rolled out, tables and chairs set up, and lots of parents and children seated and ready to watch. The Grade R students were dressed in white dresses, white slippers, stockings and their graduation regalia. They walked down the red carpet one by one, but then came the main attraction.

One young girl walked down the carpet, but she didn't just walk like the others. She had a bounce in her step, moving like a professional model on a runway. She put one foot in front of the other, showing everyone that she was the star of the show. People recording couldn't stop smiling as she made her way down, turning heads and stealing hearts.

A grade R student turned heads with her stylish walk down the red carpet on her graduation day. Images: @nonjebsithole

Young girl impresses Mzansi

The video went viral with over a million views and more than 200,000 reactions. South Africans had a lot to say about the little girl's personality and confidence:

@mhani_xiphemu joked:

"This one she was having beef with teachers, I can't prove 😭😹"

@ntabanpl laughed:

"2:13...TikTok is nice when it's time to sleep!🤣🤣"

@karabo said:

"I know she's funny."

@loeloes_diary added:

"Lapho, she still has 10,000 more examinations to come 😭🤣"

@ntathu33 gushed:

"This is beyond self-confidence 😅🥰"

@koolkid_kamo_rsa predicted:

"I know she is going to make it in life, I just can't prove it🥺"

@zinzi wrote:

"She must repeat this walk for her degree graduation 🤣❤️"

How to build confidence in children

According to experts at KidsHealth, parents play the biggest role in building a child's self-esteem. Your words, actions, tone of voice, and body language all affect how children see themselves. To help boost self-esteem, parents should help children learn to do things on their own, praise their efforts and progress rather than just results, and be honest with feedback. Being a good role model by putting effort into everyday tasks without complaining teaches children to do the same.

TikTok user @nonjebsithole from KwaZulu-Natal captured this moment that showed what strong self-esteem looks like in a child.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

