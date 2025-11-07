young A woman named Kelly Khumalo shared a video celebrating being a 4-time Wits graduate with a degree and a master's qualification

The clip showed her dressed in her graduation regalia, pointing to each sash that represented her different qualifications

South Africans couldn't stop talking about her name being the same as the famous singer Kelly Khumalo

A young woman showed off her 4 qualifications. Images: @graduate_squad

Source: TikTok

Graduating from university once is already a big achievement, but one woman showed off how she's next level on 1 October 2025. A woman named Kelly Khumalo shared her incredible academic journey, showing off all her qualifications from Wits University. But instead of focusing on her achievements, Mzansi couldn't get over the fact that she shares a name with a famous South African singer.

The video shows the woman proudly displaying her accomplishments. She introduced herself by saying,

"My name is Kelly Khumalo. I'm a 4-time Wits graduate. This is my biomedical degree, honours, masters with distinction, and then MBBCh. I'm so happy and excited. I'm a witsie for life, thank you."

The video showed her pointing to each sash on her graduation gown, explaining what each one represented. Her excitement was clear, and she had every right to be proud. The video went viral, getting over 140,000 reactions and more than 2,000 comments.

A young woman showed off her educational success at Wits University. Images: @graduate_squad

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the graduate's name

Most congratulated the young woman on her achievements, but some South Africans got stuck on her name being Kelly Khumalo:

@momo wrote:

"So you're the educated Kelly Khumalo? 😭"

@i_am_hannahs_mom said:

"I'm still stuck at Kelly Khumalo..."

@junior asked:

"Wait... So you are also Dr Khumalo?"

@gokublack0877 explained:

"People are failing me here. That MBBCh means she's now a Dr! So we are looking at a literal Dr Khumalo 👏"

@ot_08.babyy was confused:

"I just saw a video of Kelly Khumalo saying she's a dropout, then who's this😭😭??"

@janice_nkuna celebrated:

"Serial graduate🔥"

What an MBBCh degree means

According to WITS, an MBBCh degree is a qualification in Medicine and Surgery that opens doors to exciting and challenging careers. Graduates can become surgeons, paediatricians, pathologists, radiologists and family medicine practitioners.

The degree takes six years to complete, with the first two years focused on integrated sciences, human physiology and molecular foundations of health. Years three and four cover integrated basic medical and human sciences. Years five and six focus on integrated clinical medicine.

TikTok user @graduate_squad, who shares a lot of content on graduates of South Africa, posted this video celebrating Kelly Khumalo's achievements. The MBBCh qualification means she is now officially a doctor, making her Dr Kelly Khumalo.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

