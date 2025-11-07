Kenyan-born content creator Elsa Majimbo found herself being dragged by Mzansi netizens

The young star shared a clip on social media in which she was calling herself South African

Many peeps weren't happy with Majimbo's words, as they flooded the comment section with reactions

Elsa Majimbo was dragged by South Africans online. Image: Amanda Edwards and Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

Yoh, the Kenyan-born content creator and influencer, found herself in a war with many South Africans on social media after she claimed to be of their nation.

Recently, the socialite who previously reflected on the life she lived in Mzansi posted a stunning video of herself online, where she claimed that though she was born in Kenya, she is South African by nature.

However, her post didn't quite land the way she wanted it to, as she received many side-eyes from South Africans, as they didn't appreciate her claiming to be one of them, knowing very well she isn't.

She wrote:

"Kenyan by blood, South African in nature, Hollywood in Spirit. The African who rules the streets of LA. Bad man Elsa."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Elsa calling herself South African

Shortly after the socialite called herself South African, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@mignon_ette_ said:

"Sorry, Elsa, though South Africans consumed your content during COVID, and you loved them for it, you are going to see the ugly side of some of their xenophobia/internal antiblackness with this post."

@koko_nangamso defended Elsa:

"For those who haven't followed Elsa long enough, when she says SA by nature, it's because she received a lot of support, following and love from SAns on her come up, while some people from her country were shunning her. Hope you're good."

@Trevoz wrote:

"Everyone wants to be South African."

@theblacktweet99 commented:

"There is absolutely nothing South African in you...You're from Kenya, and that's it."

@MosiaKaybee mentioned:

"South African in nature, njani? No way my sistaaa. Never sisi. No."

@MalB971 replied:

"It's embarrassing now, you Kenyan Elsa, we have enough South Africans, we do not need any extras."

@BafanaSurprise stated:

"A Kenyan living in America, doing everything in her power to associate herself with South Africa! Everybody in Africa wanna be a South African!"

@BeshStevens tweeted:

"SAns are getting insecure, yet Americans aren't getting worked up, and they were mentioned as well. Black SAns need to travel a little bit more, and they will realise that Soweto is not the capital of Africa."

Elsa Majimbo called herself South African. Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Elsa Majimbo's Controversial Moments in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Elsa Majimbo has charted South African trends for various reasons over the past years. In February 2024, Elsa made headlines when she made allegations against internationally acclaimed model Naomi Campbell in a video that she later deleted.

The post divided Mzansi as some showed her some love for speaking up against Naomi Campbell despite her status, while others called her ungrateful. Elsa showed love to South Africans for showing love to her.

