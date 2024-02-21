Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo gave a shoutout to South Africa amid her saga with Naomi Campbell

The young socialite wrote a lengthy, heartfelt message on her Twitter (X) page about how much she loves SA and its people

Many netizens also showered Elsa with appreciation and told her how much they also love her

Elsa Majimbo shared that she loves South Africa so much. Image: Frazer Harrison/Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Kenyan influencer and socialite Elsa Majimbo made headlines again as she showed how thankful she is to South Africans amid her drama with Naomi Campbell.

Elsa shows love to South Africa

Elsa Majimbo has been the talk of town lately after she came under fire for making damning allegations about model Naomi Campbell. Recently the star went on social media to show love to South Africa in a heartfelt lengthy tweet on her Twitter (X) account. Majimbo shared how much she loves Mzansi and how grateful she is for what South Africans have done for her.

This is not the first time Elsa has been thankful to SA as she once shared a message of gratitude back in 2021.

Elsa wrote:

"D*mn I really love South Africa. Like ride or die kind of love ❤️ South Africans have shown up for me in ways I have no words to describe. Just here to acknowledge and be grateful.

"I don’t think you guys understand how much you’ve done for me. I’m beyond grateful and forever indebted. It has made me cry not just now, but even from way back then in the beginning."

See the posts below:

SA shows love to Elsa Majimbo

After Elsa shared her tweet, many South Africans also showed love to the young star in the comment section. See some of the responses below:

@lesbeyonsay shared:

"We love you so much Elsa and we are on you side."

@SciTheComedist said:

"We love you too, babes."

@Ladyziyanda wrote:

"Ohhh Majimboz. Love you ke sana."

@thabelomaanda praised her:

"You are real, you are straight forward and not fake, hence we support you. South Africa likes those who speak against wrongdoing no matter who is involved."

@SamkeloS___tweeted:

"Behind you always."

@krugersville commented:

"We love you too Majimbos, olive oil carrier."

