Media personality Nonhle Thema is trending on social media after Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo bragged about her wealth in a post

Majimbo's boasts about her riches, fans and Beverly Hills house sparked comparisons to Thema, with South Africans warning about pride ruining celebrities' careers

Social media users used Thema as an example of someone who lost everything due to pride

South Africa's former "IT Girl" Nonhle Thema found herself trending on social media after socialite and comedienne Elsa Majimbo bragged about her wealth in a social media post.

Elsa Majimbo's post gets SA talking

Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo had social media buzzing after taking to her social media page to share details about her accumulated wealth.

Elsa boasted about her wealth, fans and house in Beverly Hills. She wrote:

"Yes, I’m rich and famous with fans and a house in Beverly Hills. And let me tell you what you’ll do about it… absolutely f*cking nothing. Stay mad and watch my every move."

SA compares Elsa Majimbo to Nonhle Thema

South Africans on social media warned Elsa about how pride has ruined some celebrities' careers. Many used the example of Nonhle Thema, who was once one of the most sought-after media personalities but lost everything due to her pride.

@NkosanaDM74 said:

"Lol, so Nonhle Thema popped up on my TL to bring me here. This is beyond hilarious."

@MsSamMnguni wrote:

"This tweet reminds me of a certain Nonhle Thema."

@masala_give added:

"There is a very thin line between confidence and pride. but what I know is pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall."

