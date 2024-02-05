Lady Zamar got candid about the amount of work that went into her newly released album Rainbow

The songstress said recording the new tracks was like a rebirth after facing many challenging years

Her return to the music scene stirred up mixed reactions on social media as controversy still surrounds her

Lady Zamar revealed the challenging process of recording her latest album 'Rainbow'. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar recently opened up about the making of her latest album Rainbow.

The singer said vocal training played a significant role in ensuring that she taps into the strengths and weaknesses of her voice.

According to TimesLIVE, the recording process was a transforming journey, marking a personal rebirth for the artist.

"I underwent a cleansing, I made sure there was the right energy around me so I could truly channel what I wanted to say on Rainbow. It’s been so empowering because I feel like I’ve taken back my identity."

Choosing album title

Lady Zamar revealed that choosing the right title was a mission. She said she played around with a few titles including her first name.

SA weighs in on Lady Zamar's comeback

Her musical comeback is being celebrated by many fans, but some people are still holding on to her past drama with Sjava.

Read a few comments below:

Mnisi Sandile said:

"I don't know gore what she must do mara she must do something because are sana taba."

Moloko Maphologela posted:

"She must just make one song about an apology, I can even produce it."

Kgaphola Segadimane Bethuel mentioned:

"After ruining Sjava's career."

Exchanger Mokgadi shared:

"I used to attend her shows and buy her music, but for now fotshek."

Winile Malume Gxabuza added:

"Askakhohlwa."

Mark Albrektsen stated:

"So proud of you."

Lady Zamar’s song ‘Deeper' gets rave reviews

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar answered her fans' call for new music with the release of Deeper. The soulful single was a tantalising preview to her album, Rainbow.

Lady Zamar showed excitement about dabbling in amapiano, which she infused with her signature sound. The fanfare surrounding Deeper pushed the songstress into the trending topics on X on Saturday.

Source: Briefly News