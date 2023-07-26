Actress Nonhle Thema spoke candidly about having too much money in her younger days

She said she was rolling in cash when she was in her 20s but wished she was more responsible with it

Thema advised people and told them not to allow money to control and enslave them

Nonhle Thema got real about the dangers of having way too much money when you are in your 20s and irresponsible.

Nonhle Thema shares money advice with her fans, advises against being a slave to it

On her Instagram page this week, Nonhle opened up a bit about her private life and the regrets she has where money is concerned.

“Too much money young turned me into a monster in my 20s. Money if you are not ready can be not good."

She added that people should pray so they understand money better.

Nonhle says she grew up in money, so she was not new to it

The star shared that her late father, Derrick Thema, had money, so she was not new to it.

Problems started when she made her own money, which turned her into a monster. Nonhle said she became irresponsible with money so she could prove to her father that she was 'worthy.'

“My father was very wealthy. I grew up in money. It was not new to me but when I made my own money I turned to be something else. Never be a slave to money, I think I was always trying to prove to my Dad that I was worthy. Now I know better.”

Fans weigh in on Nonhle's confession, want her to return to the spotlight

@master_genetoprotein said:

"We've followed you for a very long time now...just hope you are well."

@behlumazali said:

"Since you sound like you're ready to tell your story would you be open to go tell it at Podcast and Chill With MacG."

@liziwematloha said:

"Lesson learned, Now take back your glory. Come back to TV."

@tumimokanyane said:

"Now you know better..please come back to TV you belong there."

@mzimelano1984 said:

"It's not being good to yourself to keep dwelling on the past, but most of all I want you to take back your power."

Fans want Nonhle back on TV, so does she: "I'm about to shake things up"

Briefly News previously reported that Nonhle Thema hinted at making a comeback into the entertainment industry.

Nonhle said she missed presenting, and so she was ready to shake things up.

