Nonhle Thema best known for her presenting skills hinted that she may be coming back to viewers' TV screens

Former presenter Nonhle Thema has not been on South African screens for years, but many still remember her iconic delivery and poise

Fans were beyond excited when Nonhle Thema hinted that she might be interested in being in front of the screen once again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nonhle Thema was a popular presenter on various DStv channels in South Africa, such as Channel O and Vuzu TV.

Nonhle Thema excited Mzansi by saying she might be making plans to be back on TV screens soon. Image: Instagram/ @nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema also had her sights on an international audience with her reality show Nonhle Goes to Hollywood.

Nonhle Thema misses TV and maybe coming back soon

In an Instagram post, Nonhle said she misses her TV days and is making plans to come back.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nonhle implied that she is looking to do something new that is not presenting. According to TimesLIVE, the presenter has previously mentioned that she will be starting a Youtube channel.

Nonhle Thema's fans are excited about her possible comeback

Fans were excited to hear that Nonhle is planning to be back on their screens.

Many even had ideas for what Nobhle's comeback could look like.

@reakopi suggested:

"You would do great with a talk show!!!!!!!!!!! Or some sort of life changing reality show!"

@thandeka.kweyama added their own suggestion saying:

"Do your podcast"

@noble24790 added:

"Go back to presenting sister"

Most fans were just happy Nonhle Tema would be back on TV

@shebo_theo commented:

"Yesss gal! You were made for tv."

@sr_tee added:

"Been waiting for this day please do come back."

@luanamfuniselwa commented:

"All the best mo'ghurl we miss you."

Nonhle Thema turns 40, Ok with herself, happy to be alive, healthy, and beautiful

Briefly News previously reported that Nonhle Thema has joined the 40s club and is keen to prove that life begins at 40. She revealed that she is at peace with herself and the media personality said that she is grateful for being healthy, alive, and beautiful.

Nonhle took to Instagram to share the news of her new lease on life and listed a number of things she is grateful for.

Source: Briefly News