Media personality Nonhle Thema is happy with herself at 40 and is grateful to be happy, alive, healthy and beautiful

She shared a post on Instagram in which she celebrated her new lease on life, accepting that she is 40

Her fans thought she was celebrating her birthday, she corrected them and let them know that they can buy her cake in October

Nonhle Thema has joined the club and is keen to prove that life begins at 40. She revealed that she is at peace with herself and the media personality said that she is grateful that she is healthy, alive and beautiful.

She took to Instagram to share the news of her new lease on life and listed a number of things she is grateful for.

Nonhle Thema is content with herself at the age of 40 and grateful for her health and beauty. Photo credit: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Thema revealed that she is ok with herself and no longer chasing.

“I was always trying to find my purpose. I was always seeking it. I thought the Nonhle I had become, the fame and everything, was the purpose but it wasn't. I started getting in a space where I was self-indulging. It was all about me, and that isn't anybody's purpose. Our purpose, I have learnt, is to serve.”

Her fans reacted to her post, with many of them thinking she was celebrating her birthday

"40 never looked this hot!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"We want you young forever mama❤️."

"You deserve to be celebrated for opening doors for many ❤️."

"Ya, that's good in 40s you just focus on your life only."

Nonhle Thema's 'young' age wows Mzansi as birthday looms: "Not a day over 25"

Last year, Briefly News covered Thema's real birthday, the Mzansi actress and TV personality Nonhle Thema has surprised fans with her age ahead of her birthday in October.

An excited Thema turned to her official Instagram on the cusp of her 40th birthday celebration to kick-start the two-week countdown to the occasion.

Sharing a stunning photograph that showed her basking in the late afternoon sun at sea, the actress told Mzansi she is every bit as ready to begin her life because, as they say, 40 is the age where one truly begins to live.

