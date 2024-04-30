Nota Baloyi blasted Tito Mboweni, accusing him of selling out the revolution and not contributing meaningfully to society.

Social media reactions to Baloyi's post are mixed, with some supporting his views and others urging respect for elders despite disagreements

Mboweni is being dragged for not building schools or educating children, despite his financial status

Nota Baloyi is speaking his mind ahead of the national polls. The star has been firing shots at politicians, calling them out for ruining the country. He recently came after former Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Tito Mboweni in a viral post.

Nota Baloyi has fired shots at Tito Mboweni. Image: @lavidanota and RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Nota Baloyi blasts Tito Mboweni

Tito Mboweni was the latest politician to be called out by the outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi. The star who recently fired shots at President Ramaphosa and accused him of killing music festivals in the country dragged Tito Mboweni.

Taking to his X/Twitter page, Nota shared a picture of the former minister and accused him of not doing anything meaningful. He also said Mboweni is feeling guilty for selling out the revolution. The post read:

“When you can’t even buy love… This is an insult. He’s not building schools or educating children, he’s literally rotting away the guilt of selling out the revolution. He will be buried in shame at this rate, no remorse!”

Nota Baloyi’s post receives mixed reactions from social media users

Fans weighed in on Nota’s post. Some echoed the same sentiments with the controversial media personality, others said he should show some respect to the elders.

@TshepoMashilo4 said:

“This guy has a foundation, he takes his family to various universities.”

@iphilamali commented:

“What's this guy's story? How is he part of history? How did he become minister of finance? What qualifications does he hold?”

@Glen_Sepheka noted:

“Learn to respect elders in spite of your differences with their ways of doing and opinion. This is how you these foreigners and young boys pick up the disrespect and start insulting elders and fail to observe their boundaries.”

@Teekay_Tshezi wrote:

“I agree this Madala is a billionaire or millionaire but he failed to build just 1 school.”

Nota Baloyi responds to former President Jacob Zuma’s car accident

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former ANC President Jacob Zuma was involved in an accident on his way to campaign for his new party, uMkhonto we Sizwe.

The convoy had been travelling from Nkandla to eShowe when an alleged vehicle rammed into the car that he was in.

