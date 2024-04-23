Nota Baloyi criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for the decline of music festivals, attributing it to liquor companies' influence in the music industry

Social media users agreed with him and expressed concern over the impact on South African youth and calling for action to revive hope

Baloyi's comments highlight broader issues of youth influence and commercialisation in the arts sector

Nota Baloyi has shared a post blaming President Cyril Ramaphosa for many of the misfortunes in the SA music industry. The controversial music executive said music festivals are now a thing of the past because of Ramaphosa.

Nota Baloyi accused President Ramaphosa of destroying music festivals in SA. Image: @lavidanota and MIKE HUTCHINGS/POOL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Nota Baloyi fires shots at President Ramaphosa

We all know Nota Baloyi always speaks his mind without sugarcoating his words. The media personality recently fired shots at President Ramaphosa.

Taking to his X page, Nota Baloyi blamed the president for killing music festivals. He also said the liquor companies are running the music industry and the youth are being urged to drink alcohol excessively.

He wrote:

"Ramaphosa killed all the music festivals… Now the liquor companies run the music industry. All the artists sell poison. All the youth are being told to drink their lives away, at every turn. Right now the youth are waiting until 11:00 when bars open. Their role model is Skomota!"

Mzasi seemingly agrees with Nota Baloyi

To everyone's surprise, social media users agree with the controversial media personality. Many said a lot needs to be done to revive the hopes of the young people in South Africa.

@PhoiMann said:

"The youth has lost hope under @CyrilRamaphosa's government. @AthiGeleba"

@chiefcebo_ commented:

"Government is driven by profit. Instead of blaming the governmentne must understand that it is the duty and responsibility of parents to raise their children by teaching them morality and abstinence."

@NoBorderAfrica added:

"Maboneng a former arty precinct is now sold to the Ethiopian mob with 41 clubs in the tiny area. Student accommodation is in pain and residents are losing their property due to unruly behaviour and noise till after 03 am daily."

@Coreen664529 said:

"That's right, it's all about profits, not art or youth well-being. Artists sell bottles, kids wait for booze, and Skomota's cheers set the pace. Tsk tsk tsk."

